Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday urged legislators of his Janata Dal (United) to set an example with "positive" use of the social media.
At a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party held soon after the inaugural day of the budget session, he also underscored the need for MLAs and MLCs, especially the newly- elected ones, to make themselves well acquainted with the rules pertaining to proceedings of the House.
"Among the many pieces of advice given to members at the meeting was positive use of social media which has, sadly, become a handy tool in the hands of those with anti-social tendencies," Kumar told reporters outside the party office here.
The chief minister, who gave up the party president's post last month, was accompanied by veteran leader and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and he said "another session will be held on Wednesday when the experienced ones will help the newbies learn the ropes".
Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate at which the first round of Covid-19 vaccination has taken place in Bihar.
"We are looking forward to the next round which would begin next month and cover people from walks of life outside the health sector. Priority will be given to those over the age of 50, and those who may be younger but have serious medical conditions," he said.
He disclosed the state machinery was fully geared up for the next round, and expressed confidence that the Centre will keep up its cooperation and provide Bihar with an adequate number of vials.
Replying to a query, the chief minister said he will be attending via video conference a meeting of the Niti Aayog scheduled on Saturday.
"Officials of the policy formulation body have been in touch with state officials for quite some time and necessary inputs have been shared.
Tomorrow's meeting, which will begin before noon and continue till the evening, is a formal one in which I will also be present," he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar governor addresses House, lists govt’s successes, plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a
- At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget
- The civic body has proposed expenditure of ₹204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating ₹102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while ₹14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second dose of vaccine being administered to beneficiaries in Bihar: CM Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two die after consuming hooch in Bihar’s Gopalganj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Speaker tells departments to submit timely replies to members’ questions
- The Speaker has also called for a meeting on Wednesday with the nodal officers of all the departments and the principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department to underline the importance of timely replies to questions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kanhaiya, LJP MP meet JDU leaders; fuel speculation
- Kanhaiya’s meeting with the JD(U) leader comes at a time when the former JNU leader is facing heat from the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to reduce taxes on crushing of sugarcanes in a bid to help sugar mills
- Assurance to the effect came during a meeting between a BSMA delegation and sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox