Nitish concludes Samridhi Yatra in Patna

The five-phase Samridhi Yatra of chief minister Nitish Kumar ended in Patna on Thursday with Kumar inaugurating and laying foundations of different projects/schemes worth ₹810 crore in Nalanda and ₹1,056.11 crore in Patna. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin during the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)

The Samriddhi Yatra was launched on January 16 from West Champaran district and it was divided in five phases.

The last two phases of his Samridhi Yatra was undertaken amid heightened political activity in the ruling JD(U) in wake of Kumar’s expressing his wish to go to national politics by entering Rajya Sabha. Subsequently his son, Nishant Kumar also joined the JD(U) in between.

On the final leg of his Yatra, Kumar addressed a gathering at the Bapu Sabhagar in Patna and launched a scathing attack on the Opposition. He asserted that the government in power prior to 2005 had accomplished absolutely nothing.

Without explicitly naming anybody he said that the previous administration had pushed the state backward. “During that era, instead of development, the focus was solely on politics and controversies, dynastic politics were even actively promoted as a means to cling to power,” he said.

Kumar affirmed that following the formation of his government, work was undertaken for the benefit of all sections of society in Bihar. “A new culture of development was ushered in across the state, and transformative changes were witnessed in every sector,” he said.

During the meeting, Kumar placed his hands on the shoulders of Samrat Chaudhary and BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin, to convey a message of unity.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary made it clear that the new government would continue to run under Kumar’s guidance. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present on the occasion, said, “The chief minister has concluded the Samriddhi Yatra. In the last 21 years, Bihar has changed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Back then, could you have imagined something like a Marine Drive or an airport like Patna’s today? The way he (Nitish Kumar) has combined development with social justice in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has done historic work.”

BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that the people of Bihar are indebted to him for pulling out state from darkness. “Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar moved forward. He brought Bihar from the ‘Lantern Era’ to the ‘LED Era’. “There is much to learn from Nitish Kumar,” said the BJP president.

Earlier in Nalanda, Kumar sought information from officials regarding the implementation of various schemes that were announced during the previous ‘Pragati Yatra’.

During the review meeting, Kumar directed that the implementation of schemes related to the ‘Pragati Yatra’, which have already received approval, be expedited. He emphasized that schemes currently being executed under ‘Saat Nishchay-2’ must be implemented with greater efficiency. He further directed that work on the schemes designated under ‘Saat Nishchay-3’ be initiated effectively. He urged officials to execute and complete these schemes rapidly, demonstrating full commitment and sensitivity. He stated that the government has been working in the best interest of the people, and to this end, numerous schemes are being implemented. He instructed officials to ensure that the public is made fully aware of the welfare initiatives undertaken by the government.

During his Jan Samvad programme, slogans were raised urging Kumar not to leave the CM post.

BOX

In his two decades long stint as chief minister, CM Nitish Kumar has undertaken more than a dozen yatras to review development works and take feedback from common people about the deliverance of government services and how the public service initiatives could be more strengthened.

Nyay Yatra (2005): His first journey after becoming CM.

Vikash Yatra (2009): Focus on development.

Dhanyabad Yatra (2009): Following electoral success.

Pravas Yatra (2009):. Review work by staying in respective districts

Vishwas Yatra (2010): Following 2010 election victory.

Sewa Yatra (2011): Focused on service delivery.

Adhikar Yatra (2012): Demanding special status for Bihar.

Sankalp Yatra (2014): Conducted after breaking with NDA.

Sampark Yatra (2015): Ahead of assembly polls.

Nishchay Yatra (2016): Focused on ‘Saat Nischay’ (Seven Determinations).

Samiksha Yatra (2017): Review of developmental work.

Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Yatra (2019-20): Focusing on climate and environment.

Samaj Sudhar Yatra (2021-22): Focused on social reforms.

Samadhan Yatra (2023): Aimed at resolving local issues.

Pragati Yatra (2024-25): To review ongoing projects.

Samriddhi Yatra (2026): Started in Jan 2026 to review projects worth ₹50,000 crore.