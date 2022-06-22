Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) backs NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu
Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), or JD(U) and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, or HAM-S on Wednesday pledged to back the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominee for the July 18 presidential election former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu.
“Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has always stood for women empowerment and for the betterment of weaker sections of society. Murmu belongs to the tribal community and hails from the weaker sections. That is why the JD (U) welcomes her candidature and will support her. Her victory is certain,” said JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.
Nitish Kumar said he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he called him last evening. “On Tuesday night, PM Narendra Modi called to convey this decision. I thank PM from the core of my heart for this decision,” Kumar said, according to a statement by the chief minister’s office.
HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan also declared their support for the NDA nominee.
Murmu, 64, was born into a Santal tribal family in 1958 and overcame significant hardship to complete her education. She started her career as a teacher in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district before venturing into politics. She served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand and told HT that she knew that her name was being discussed for some time but she never expected to be nominated. “I think this is evidence of ‘sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ policy of PM Modi,” she said.
Nitish Kumar’s party is part of the NDA but he hasn’t always gone along with his alliance partners’ choices in the past. In 2017 when the JD (U) was part of the Grand Alliance that comprised the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kumar’s party backed the NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind who was then the Bihar governor. In 2012, when his party was part of the NDA, the JD (U) supported the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s Pranab Mukherjee over former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma who was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
JD (U) parliamentary party chairman Upendra Kushwaha said Droupadi Murmu was a good choice. “All the parties should support her,” he said.
A JD (U) leader said the party, despite the recent bout of bitterness over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the army, supporting the opposition candidate who has no real chance of winning the elections, could have potentially led to the deterioration of relations between the two alliance partners to a point of no return.
Another leader indicated the fact that Nitish Kumar and the opposition’s presidential nominee, Yashwant Sinha, only shared what he described as a “working relationship” when the two were ministers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, which may have also contributed to the party decision. To be sure, Yashwant Sinha did form a front against Nitish Kumar in 2020 ahead of the state elections and fiercely campaign against him.
The opposition, RJD, meanwhile has decided to support Yashwant Sinha.
-
Monkeypox Virus: Symptoms, transmission, whether PCR is helpful in detecting it
Even today, the Covid-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate in India and if the pandemic was not enough to give us jitters for three years straight, the recent cases of monkeypox virus are now creating havoc worldwide. Monkeypox can be termed a viral infection seen in West and Central Africa and currently, many cases have been reported in Europe and other parts of the world.
-
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health: Study
The study, which was conducted under the direction of McLean Hospital researchers and the findings of the research were published in the journal 'American Journal of Psychiatry'.
-
Antisemitism debate rages at Documenta art fair
Just days after Documenta opened on June 18, a work on display by the Indonesian art collective Taring Padi has been decried as deeply antisemitic by the Israeli and German governments, who say the event has gone too far.
-
Nushrratt Bharuccha lays fashion cues to be summer ready in backless co-ord set
All that our wardrobe needs this summer are bold colours, geometric prints, timeless classics and power co-ords and tapping into the fashion trend is Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha who laid style cues on how to be summer ready in a backless co-ord set. The diva is fashion goals when it comes to taking the loungewear from our home to the airport in style and her latest look in the abstract print backless co-ord set is perfect summer wardrobe inspiration.
-
Grey hair causes and treatment: Expert shares insights
“Any deficiencies of vitamin B-6, B-12, biotin, vitamin D, or vitamin E can lead to premature graying. A 2016 study reported in the International Journal of Trichology looked to factors related to premature graying in young Indians Trusted Source under 25 years of age. Serum ferritin, which stores iron in the body, vitamin B-12, and the good cholesterol HDL-C were all low in those with premature hair greying,” said Dr Anup Dhir.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics