Nitish lays foundation, launches dev schemes worth ₹152-cr in Vaishali

Chief minister Nitish Kumar gave a boost to the Vaishali’s developmental initiatives by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 128 projects worth ₹152 crore as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Union Minister Jitanram Manjhi during 'Litti with Manjhi' programme at Manjhi's residence in Patna on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The highlight of the event was the virtual launch of 25 new schemes on Panapur Baba Bateshwarnath Dham premises. The scheme will together cost ₹54 crore. As many as 103 completed projects valued at ₹98 crore were also inaugurated. Prior to the event, the CM offered prayers at the temple.

Earlier in the day, Kumar carried out on-site inspections of several key projects. At the Vaya river site in Mahua block, officials briefed him on the progress of de-silting work already completed along the 93-km stretch of the river. The cleaning of the riverbed is expected to improve water flow, reduce flood risks and enhance drainage in the district, where the seasonal river serves as the primary drainage channel for eight blocks.

He was also updated on plans to channel water into Barela wetland from the Jandaha distributary and provide an outlet to the Noon river during high water levels. The ecologically vital Barela lake, notified as Salim Ali Jubba Sahni Bird Sanctuary, supports flood control, groundwater recharge, fisheries and migratory birds.

At the Government Medical College in Mahua, the CM toured the emergency ward, ICU, OPD and medicine distribution centre. Children treated under the Bal Hriday Yojana and girls who received cervical cancer vaccines under a state scheme personally thanked him. Kumar praised the medical arrangements and directed officials to ensure no patient faced any difficulty.

On the college premises, he also inspected stalls showcasing local startups and innovations. There, he handed over a symbolic cheque of ₹101 crore to 5,314 women’s self-help groups under the Jeevika programme. The women expressed gratitude for the government’s initiatives, including reservations in government jobs and local body elections that have empowered them.

Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, several ministers, the chief secretary, DGP and senior officials accompanied the CM throughout the day.

In a separate review meeting at the same venue,CM Kumar took stock of ongoing development works in Vaishali and issued clear directions to officials for faster execution.

Emphasising the government’s resolve to place Bihar among the country’s most developed states, he highlighted the “Saat Nischay-3” framework, particularly its focus on “strong foundation and modern expansion.” Under this, the state is building five new expressways, gradually widening rural roads to two lanes, strengthening power infrastructure, promoting rooftop solar panels and developing planned modern cities.

Kumar said tourism circuits were being upgraded with all facilities, eco-tourism was receiving special attention, and centres of excellence for sports were coming up in every district alongside a world-class sports city in Patna.

DM Vaishali, Varsha Singh gave a detailed presentation on the status of projects announced during earlier phases of the Pragtisheel Yatra, remaining works under Saat Nischay-2 and new initiatives under Saat Nischay-3.

The CM instructed officials to complete all approved schemes quickly and with full commitment. He reiterated the government’s target of providing jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth over the next five years, with special incentives and economic packages for industries and startups.

Stressing the seventh resolve of Saat Nischay-3 — making life easier for every citizen — Kumar said all officers must work with sensitivity to remove daily hardships faced by people. Deputy CMs, ministers, senior bureaucrats and district officials attended the review meeting.