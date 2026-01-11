Chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to embark on another statewide Yatra -- 16th in his almost over two-decade long stint -- mostly likely from January 16, said a senior party functionary. Nitish set to embark on Bihar Yatra from Jan 16

His last statewide Pragati Yatra had concluded in February 2025 and this would be his first since taking oath as CM for a record 10th time after a complete NDA sweep in the Assembly elections. “It is time for thanks giving and plan for future to build a progressive Bihar,” he added.

During the Pragati Yatra, which was seen as a build-up for the Assembly elections, Kumar had announced projects and schemes worth thousands of crores across all the districts and now he is setting off for a Yatra when the roll out of the new-look third phase of 7-Resolves programme is to commence.

“Nitish Kumar’s yatra is usually to feel the pulse of the people, directly meet party workers, take stock of development/welfare schemes and have a hang of people’s aspirations. This time, it will also be for thanksgiving after a huge mandate that the people gave the NDA and get feedback from the ground and a feel of the people’s aspirations,” said another senior party leader.

Over the years, Kumar has been known for embarking on statewide visits through his well-drafted ‘yatras’ attaching it with a cause that the masses could identify with. The first ‘Nyay Yatra’ in 2005 had brought him to power and since then it has been a routine feature.

The itinerary of Kumar’s new yatra will be finalised soon, but as has been the practice it will get underway from Champaran, said a senior official.

In the past, Kumar had embarked on several yatras, including ‘Nyay Yatra’, ‘Adhikar Yatra’, ‘Sankalp Yatra’, ‘Sampark Yatra’, ‘Vikas Yatra’, ‘Vishwas Yatra’, ‘Nishchay Yatra’, ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’, ‘Prasad Yatra’, ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali Yatra’, ‘Social Reforms Yatra’ etc.

Preparations have already begun in the districts that the CM would visit in the first phase, with agenda aligned with the 7-Resolve-3, which focuses on industrialisation, job creation, women’s empowerment, infrastructure and status of ongoing projects. The starting district will be West Champaran.

Social analyst Prof NK Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar has been known for going on Yatras. “Now, his Yatra will also send a message that he remains in command amid speculations about his health. With the Opposition virtually wiped out, Nitish Kumar remains more comfortably placed than ever,” he added.