No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department
- Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
Bihar residents are unlikely to get respite from fog and cold condition this weekend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions, as per the meteorological department.
Maximum temperature in the state witnessed an average fall of 6°C to 8°C as foggy morning followed by partial sunshine in noon continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, making the residents weary.
Meteorologists at Patna MeT centre confirmed that cold day condition was reported in Gaya, Supaul and Darbhanga during the past 24 hours while dense fog prevailed at Patna, Gaya, Forbesganj and Supual.
As per the daily weather bulletin, Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal for both cities while Purnea and Bhagalpur districts recorded a fall of temperature by six notches.
Dehri remained the coldest district in the state with the lowest minimum temperature of 5.5°C, while Gaya recorded 6.6°C, Purnea 8.6, Bhagalpur 8.8°C and Darbhanga 9.5°C.
According to the weather forecast, moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail till January 31.
“Due to foggy morning and light intensity of sunlight, maximum temperature dipped by eight degrees in the state. As per today’s weather numerical model, a cyclonic circulation has formed over south Assam & neighbourhood extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level, while a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from February 1 onwards. Under the influence, cold condition is likely in south Bihar and no significant rise in day temperature is likely in coming two to three days,” according to the forecast by the weather department.
Meanwhile, Patna registered poor air quality with an index value of 227 while Gaya and Muzaffarpur recorded moderate air quality with an index value of 128 and 190 respectively.
