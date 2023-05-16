Bihar: Notorious criminal, with 15 cases against him, arrested from Gaya

Notorious criminal Santosh Chaudhary alias Dhakani was on Monday arrested from Bhadeji village in Gaya in a joint operation by the special task force (STF) and special operation group (SOG) of the police. Police personnel in plain clothes cordoned his house after getting a tip off that the criminal was to arrive at his native village to attend a wedding ceremony. (Representative Image)

The criminal, wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act, among others, was evading arrest for a long time, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said on Tuesday.

Police personnel in plain clothes cordoned his house after getting a tip off that the criminal was to arrive at his native village to attend a wedding ceremony. He was caught after a long chase.

There have been 15 cases registered against him at different police stations of the district since 2012.

At the time of arrest, he was running an illegal liquor racket. The police and excise departments had on April 16 destroyed many of his illegal liquor manufacturing units.

