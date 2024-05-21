One killed, two injured in post-poll violence in Saran

A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in post-poll clashes allegedly between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday, police said, adding that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police held a flag march in Chapra after the clashes on Tuesday. (ANI)

Polling in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency, where RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya is squaring off against incumbent BJP lawmaker Rajiv Pratap Rudy, took place on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Telpa near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk under Town police station Chhapra on Tuesday morning, following which internet services were suspended in the district to prevent a flare-up, Saran superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Mangla said.

Several shots were fired during an altercation that broke out between two groups, said to be supporters of BJP and RJD, over allegations of irregularities during polling in the area, the SP said.

One person was killed on the spot while two others were injured. “The deceased has been identified as Chandan Yadav (25), while the injured have been identified as Guddu Rai and Manoj Rai. One of the injured has been referred to PMCH [Patna Medical College and Hospital] while the other is admitted to a local hospital,” Mangla said, adding that all three were RJD supporters.

Chandan received bullet injuries on the right side of his chest. Manoj was hit by a bullet on waist.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Saran district magistrate (DM) Aman Samir, who visited the spot along with the SP during the day. “An FIR (first information report) has been registered and raids are on to nab others involved in the incident,” the DM added. He said, the situation is under control and police forces have been deployed. The DM said, to stop spread of rumours on social media, internet services have been suspended for next two days in the district from today.

The two arrested accused, identified as Ramakant Singh (62) and Ravikant Singh alias Ram Pratap Singh (47), are said to be BJP supporters, said the SP, adding that police have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession.

Town police station house officer (SHO) Ashwini Kumar Tiwary has been removed from the post on the charges of dereliction of the duties.

“Today’s incident proves that BJP leaders are scared. I want justice for my workers. Three of my party workers were shot,” Rohini Acharya told reporters after meeting one of the injured in the Patna hospital.

RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said: “Two people have been arrested and the other two are absconding. I have been assured that they will be arrested soon. Some people end up doing such things because of the fear of losing. Such incidents should not take place during elections.”

Meanwhile, Saran’s Town police registered an FIR against unknown troublemakers, who pelted stones and used abusive languages against Rohini Acharya, when she arrived at booth number 318 and 319 during poll process on Monday.

Former deputy CM and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said that the incident was scripted by RJD.