One more key accused arrested in Bihar PSC question leak case
The special investigation team (SIT) of the economic offence unit (EOU) of the Bihar police on Friday arrested one more key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of the Bihar public service commission’s (BPSC) 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said.
According to EoU officials, the accused, identified as Shakti Kumar, was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 15, police said.
Additional general director (EoU), NH Khan said that the accused was arrested from his residence at New Colony in Gaya. “During interrogation, the accused confessed that he used Doc Scanner Mobile app to scan the C-set question paper and send it to one Kapildeo through WhatsApp,” Khan said.
According to police, Shakti admitted that in 2010 he hired a rented accommodation in Gaya and opened Ram Sharan Singh Evening college. “The college got affiliation in 2011 for seven years and he held the principal’s post,” police said.
“We have got evidence of regular mobile conversation between Shakti and Kapildeo . On May 8, when the exam was conducted, the accused made the question paper viral,” said a police officer, adding that SIT raided the college and seized documents and electronic gadgets from the premises.
