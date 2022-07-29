‘Onus on elected panchayat leaders to check child marriage, dowry cases in Bihar’
Elected panchayat representatives in Bihar will be now be required to report any instance of child marriage and dowry under their jurisdiction, failing which the government could start proceedings for their removal for not being able to discharge their duties, panchayati raj minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday, adding that necessary instructions to this effect have been issued.
“This will help in checking instances of child marriage as only legally valid marriages could be registered,” Choudhary said.
“If there is any information about child marriage, the ward member or the mukhiya concerned will visit the house of the family and ask them to refrain from it. If their advice is not heeded, they will pass on the information to higher officials for prompt action to prevent it,” he said.
The minister said that the ward member and or the mukhiya concerned would be held accountable for any child marriage under their jurisdiction and could also be removed by the government. “The elected panchayat representatives doing commendable job on these important social issues and taking positive initiatives would also be recognised and honoured at the district level,” he said.
Though the national family Heath survey (NFHS) data shows some dip in the percentage of girls married before the legally prescribed age between 2015-2020, it was still on a higher side at over 40%. This has led to the government’s decision to involve PRIs for the social cause.
Talks with Himachal CM inconclusive, farmers’ unions to go ahead with August 5 protest
A day after the Himachal Pradesh chief minister met agitating fruit growers, farmers' unions on Friday decided to go ahead with their planned protest outside the Secretariat on August 5, dismissing the assurances given to them as “mere eyewash.” Sixty representatives of the Sanuykt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 27 farmers' unions – had met the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday and put forth their demands.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
