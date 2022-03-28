Oppn forces adjournment on ‘The Kashmir Files’, tears movie tickets

PATNA Bihar Legislative Assembly was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm after the Opposition CPI-ML members trooped into the well of the House and tore the tickets provided to the legislators for watching the movie “The Kashmir Files” in the evening.

Deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad had on March 17 extended invitation in the assembly to all legislators to watch “The Kashmir Files” in a cineplex in Patna. The announcement was made a day after the Bihar government decided to make the movie tax free in the state.

However, on Monday, RJD members refused to take the tickets for the film and later CPI-ML members tore the tickets and protested, alleging the movie was an attempt to polarise people on communal lines and it would never be allowed at any cost. “This is a ticket of hatred, as the film targets Muslims,” said CPI-ML member Mehboob Alam.

RJD legislators also stood up. Member Rampreet Sada said atrocities could not be divided as Hindu and Muslim. “What kind of message the government wants to give to the society through the film is beyond our comprehension. Had there been a film on unemployment, malnutrition or illiteracy, it would have been better,” said RJD MLA Rakesh Roshan.

Despite Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s repeated requests to the members to take their seats and pass comments on film only after watching it, they continued to protest in the well, leading to adjournment of the House. “Such a behaviour in the House to oppose the film,” said the Speaker.

Minister Jibesh Kumar said the film had only depicted the bitter truth and the Opposition was opposing it as part of its agenda.

In contrast to the Opposition stance, a woman legislator wanted an additional ticket of the film for all women so that they could go to watch it together with their spouse. The deputy CM immediately said an additional ticket would be provided to all the women legislators.

Attack on CM

The attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday at his native place Bakhtiarpur by a youth, who the administration described as “mentally unstable” with a track record of deviant behaviour, figured both inside as well as outside the assembly, with the Opposition describing it as a big security failure and a serious matter, which required debate. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect every citizen and if the CM is not safe, what else is required to be said. This is security breach,” said CPI-ML’s Mehboob Alam.

RJD trained guns on the state police chief, saying such a serious incident despite high-level security apparatus required heads to roll at the top. Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said that the incident was shocking and investigation was on.

Outside the Assembly, minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that the CM’s security details was meant for his protection and not just to move around with him. “It is fortunate that nothing happened to CM, but the way the youth could easily reach up to CM and touch him was a serious matter. Had the youth carried any weapon, it would have been dangerous. It is the responsibility of the officers deputed for CM security,” he said.

