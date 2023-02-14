Outgoing Bihar governor appoints 2 registrars ahead of new gubernatorial role

Days before Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan leaves the state his new gubernatorial assignment in Meghalaya, the Raj Bhawan in Patna on Monday appointed two registrars.

The Raj Bhawan issued notifications for appointment of JP University (Chapra) associate professor of history Krishna Kanhaiya as registrar in Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University and BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) professor economics Sanjay Kumar as registrar in Veer Kuer Singh University (Ara).

However, Magadh University (MU) still awaits a full-time registrar.

JP University (Chapra) registrar Ravi Prakash Babloo continues to hold the additional charge of MU for over a year.

In addition to these, Chouhan also appointed AN College principal Shashi Pratap Shahi as vice chancellor of MU, Bodh Gaya, and Braj Raj Kumar Sinha of the department of geography at Benaras Hindu University (BHU) as pro-vice chancellor, according to separate notifications issued late Monday evening.

The notifications for the two appointments were issued by Raj Bhawan late Monday evening after consultation between governor Chouhan, who has been appointed Meghalaya governor and is likely to assume his new charge in a few days.

Both the new incumbents will have a tenure of three years.

The two positions of VC and P-VC in MU had remained vacant for a long time.

The governor is likely to leave Bihar for assuming his new charge on February 16 and the new appointments were part of processes started earlier, said a Raj Bhawan official.

The last regular VC of MU, Rajendra Prasad, had to surrender earlier this month after being denied bail.

He had resigned in May after remaining on medical leave for over six months and evading arrest following raids at his residence in Gorakhpur in UP and Bodh Gaya in a corruption case.

Since then, the university’s additional charge was given to VCs of other universities.

Currently, Nalanda Open University vice chancellor KC Sinha holds the additional charge of MU.

Prasad was appointed MU vice chancellor in September 2019.

Five VCs of other universities were given additional charge of MU since 2022, while in the last five years the university has seen 10 VCs.

