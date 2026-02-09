Pappu Yadav bail hearing hit after hoax call to blow up courts

Once again a threat e-mail to blow up civil courts in Patna, Bhagalpur and Aurangabad turned out to be hoax on Monday. The police have, however, failed to trace the IP address of the e-mail sender, raising questions about the police action and causing anger among lawyers. Bomb and dog squad team scans the campus of Patna Civil Court after bomb threat on Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The threat message was received on Monday morning warning that three RDX IED blasts would be carried out inside the court complex on February 9. Patna civil court registrar soon alerted the district judge and the secretary of district bar association, Patna. The message was sent by one Arun Kumar, purportedly a member of the banned LTTE.

Security was beefed up at civil courts of Patna, Bhagalpur and Aurangabad following the threat. The court premises were searched thoroughly, but no suspicious object was found, said a police officer.

Courts were evacuated and judicial proceedings put on hold for the day, including the hearing on the bail plea of Independent MP Pappu Yadav.

Yadav’s lawyer Shivnandan Bharti told reporters, “We have been told that a bomb threat has been received on the e-mail address of the District Judge. As a result, the bail application of the MP can now be taken up not before tomorrow. My client shall have to spend another day in jail.” Yadav, who represents Purnea Lok Sabha seat, was arrested Friday night in connection with a three-decade-old forgery case lodged at the MP/MLA court.

Patna SSP K Sharma said, “We are trying to identify the e-mail sender but so far have not been identified. Efforts are on,” he added.

Krishna Deo Mishra, a senior advocate, said, “This is the fourth incident but the police have made no breakthrough to identify the sender of the threat mail. Judges, advocates, litigators were asked to leave the court premises in the name of security and even judicial work got hampered.”

Patna city bar association president Sanjay Kumar Sinha said, “A police team arrived at the court and searched the entire building but nothing was found.”

It is worth mentioning here that similar threat e-mails were also sent to the civil courts in Gaya Ji and Kishanganj on January 8.

In 2025, the threat message through e-mail related to blowing up the civil court was received on August 28 and the first message was received on April 25 but it was also found to be a hoax.