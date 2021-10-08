Paswan’s death anniversary: Paras, Chirag hold parallel functions held in Patna, Delhi

Four days after the Election Commission of India (EC) allotted new names and symbols to the two warring factions of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), both sides on Friday organised parallel functions in Patna and Delhi to mark the first death anniversary of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who founded the party in 2000.

The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, held a function in Patna while LJP (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, organised a similar function in New Delhi.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the function held in Patna. The function in New Delhi was attended by a number of top leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Former MP and JAP president Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was also present at the function, organized by Chirag Paswan.

Kumar, who had skipped a similar functioned organised by Chirag Paswan in September in Patna, was the first to arrive at the event organised by Paras, making clear his support for the group. Governor Phagu Chauhan also attended the function.

Several ministers of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, both from JD (U and BJP, and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also attended the event.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav did not turn up but his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, came to pay his tributes.

Recalling his long association with late Paswan, Kumar said, “His memories shall ever reside in our hearts. And we will do whatever is required by way of commemoration.”

Paras has demanded that the Bihar government make a request to the Centre for conferring Bharat Ratna on the late leader and installation of his life-size statue in the state.

Paras has extended his party’s support to JD(U) which is contesting both the assembly seats, Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, where bypolls are to be held October 30.

Chirag has also announced candidates for the two assembly seats.

In 2020, the LJP, headed by Chirag, had contested assembly elections alone, damaging JD(U)’s prospects on many seats. Nitish Kumar’s party ended up with its worst ever electoral performance, though the NDA secured a majority and BJP backed Kumar for another term in office.

The BJP has since distanced itself from Chirag leader and ended up recognising the breakaway faction headed by Paras, who also secured a berth in the union cabinet.