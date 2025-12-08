Patna airport faces 14 flights cancellations; Govt cap on fares brings some relief

Thanks to the Centre’s intervention, the airfare from Patna to Delhi and other destinations has come under check, but the plight of the outbound passengers from Patna and Darbhanga is far from over. Stranded passengers wait at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna amid widespread Indigo flights disruptions, on Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

On Sunday, IndiGo cancelled 14 out of the 31 flight operations from Patna, leading to chaos and confusion among flyers. Reports have it that the airline has cancelled one flight to and from Darbhanga. However, it operated an additional flight to carry the passengers left stranded due to cancellation of flight from Darbhanga on Sunday.

From December 3 until now, more than 84 flights from Patna and over 40 from Darbhanga have been cancelled. Even Sunday evening, 14 flights from Patna and one from Darbhanga could not arrive and take off.

Bihar took the hardest hit because IndiGo handles 80-90% of the traffic at both these airports. Patna used to see 50-55 daily flights, mostly to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad; almost all those routes are now crippled. Darbhanga, the only air gateway for the entire Mithila region, has lost nearly all its Delhi and Mumbai connections because they were almost entirely operated by IndiGo. The result is chaos. Despite the government’s cap, Delhi-Patna tickets that normally cost ₹4,500-6,000 are now selling between ₹13,000 and ₹14,000. Airfares of other sectors have also been impacted due to the shortage of flight operations.

IndiGo officials at Patna refused to answer the calls. However, a senior officer of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Patna, said it might take another week to restore normalcy in flight operations.