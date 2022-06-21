Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna-Delhi flight: Initial probe finds no proof of fire in SpiceJet engine
patna news

Patna-Delhi flight: Initial probe finds no proof of fire in SpiceJet engine

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft (SG 723) was seen with a trail of smoke and passengers recorded a videos showing flames from the left engine shortly after it was struck by birds.
The SpiceJet flight at Patna airport. (HT Photo)
The SpiceJet flight at Patna airport. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRuchir Kumar, Patna

A preliminary report by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has found no evidence of a fire in the engine of the Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight that suffered a bird hit on Sunday, people aware of the matter said, underscoring a technical distinction in what may have happened.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft (SG 723) was seen with a trail of smoke and passengers recorded a videos showing flames from the left engine shortly after it was struck by birds.

“The DGCA preliminary report talks of a bird strike in left engine 1 of the aircraft, damaging four outer blades of the engine. It also mentions having spotted blood stains around the engine,” said an officer aware of the preliminary analysis, asking not to be named.

The analysis, this person suggested, did not show the engine had caught fire. This can happen if a flame is visible within the casing of the jet engine, within which multiple turbines work at a high speed, with hot oil and fuel involved. A sudden catastrophic failure of the system – like during a bird hit – can trigger a spontaneous combustion of the enclosed material although at such speeds, this is likely to be momentary.

An engine fire is usually a more serious scenario in which flames breach the strong engine enclosure, perhaps even spreading to fuel lines.

“The pilot reported a thud sound with flight vibration when the aircraft was 700-800 feet in the air… On return, the aircraft made heavy landing…” the DGCA officer said, quoting excerpts of the inquiry report.

Air controllers said birds do not technically lead to a fire in the engine.

“I have seen many bird hits, but I am yet to come across any incident when a bird hit has led to fire in an aircraft engine. Only a thorough probe will reveal the truth,” said a former airport director of Patna who did not wish to be named.

Patna-based DGCA airworthiness officer Sunil Kumar, who filed the incident report, declined to comment. “I am not authorised to speak to the media. You may talk to our director general,” he said, when HT tried to reach him for comments on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out