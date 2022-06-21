Patna-Delhi flight: Initial probe finds no proof of fire in SpiceJet engine

A preliminary report by the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has found no evidence of a fire in the engine of the Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight that suffered a bird hit on Sunday, people aware of the matter said, underscoring a technical distinction in what may have happened.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft (SG 723) was seen with a trail of smoke and passengers recorded a videos showing flames from the left engine shortly after it was struck by birds.

“The DGCA preliminary report talks of a bird strike in left engine 1 of the aircraft, damaging four outer blades of the engine. It also mentions having spotted blood stains around the engine,” said an officer aware of the preliminary analysis, asking not to be named.

The analysis, this person suggested, did not show the engine had caught fire. This can happen if a flame is visible within the casing of the jet engine, within which multiple turbines work at a high speed, with hot oil and fuel involved. A sudden catastrophic failure of the system – like during a bird hit – can trigger a spontaneous combustion of the enclosed material although at such speeds, this is likely to be momentary.

An engine fire is usually a more serious scenario in which flames breach the strong engine enclosure, perhaps even spreading to fuel lines.

“The pilot reported a thud sound with flight vibration when the aircraft was 700-800 feet in the air… On return, the aircraft made heavy landing…” the DGCA officer said, quoting excerpts of the inquiry report.

Air controllers said birds do not technically lead to a fire in the engine.

“I have seen many bird hits, but I am yet to come across any incident when a bird hit has led to fire in an aircraft engine. Only a thorough probe will reveal the truth,” said a former airport director of Patna who did not wish to be named.

Patna-based DGCA airworthiness officer Sunil Kumar, who filed the incident report, declined to comment. “I am not authorised to speak to the media. You may talk to our director general,” he said, when HT tried to reach him for comments on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON