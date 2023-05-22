Weather divide: Bihar to see heat wave, rain and hailstorm this week

PATNA: The state in the past 24 hours has witnessed peculiar weather conditions as light to moderate rain occurred in parts of northern districts while heat wave prevailed at isolated places in southern districts, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday. Heat wave prevailed in Patna on Monday, as per the daily weather bulletin. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The weather contrast is likely to continue in the state on Tuesday as meteorologists predicted hailstorms in the north and heat wave conditions in parts of southern districts.

However, residents reeling under scorching heat can expect some relief from Wednesday onwards as gusty winds, rain, and hailstorm is likely to cover the entire state, officials said.

As per daily weather bulletin, heat wave prevailed in Patna, East Champaran, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Banka, Nawada, and Nalanda during the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, Pirapaiti in Bhagalpur recorded 20mm rain, Triveniganj in Supaul 11.4mm, Araria 7.6mm, Madhubani 6.4mm, and Saharsa 6.4mm. The maximum temperature in Aurangabad stood at 43.1°C, Dehri 42.6°C, Gaya 40.9°C and Siwan 40.4°C.

Issuing a special weather bulletin, Patna Meteorological Centre warned of rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm in the state from May 23 to May 26.

Ashish Kumar, weather scientist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per the numerical model analysis of India Meteorological Centre, Bihar is expected to receive light to moderate rain ranging between 10mm to 50mm in the state. High-speed wind at the speed of 40 to 50 km per hour is likely to prevail in the state. There is also a strong possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places during the given period.”

The MeT centre has issued a yellow-colour warning for heatwave at isolated places over Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Nawada, and Sheikhpura on Tuesday and thunderstorms and hailstorms at remaining places till May 26.