Member of banned PFI arrested from Tamil Nadu by Bihar ATS

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 19, 2023 04:43 PM IST

The accused, a resident of East Champaran, was wanted in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 2022

A member of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) from Tamil Nadu was arrested by the anti-terror squad of Bihar on Monday in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the outfit.

The ATS team will hand him over to NIA after further questioning.
The ATS team will hand him over to NIA after further questioning. (Representative file image)

The accused, a resident of East Champaran, was wanted in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 2022.

Confirming the development, additional director general (ADG), headquarters, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, said that the accused was working in a private ‘Pennar’ company situated at Periapallm police station area.

“Once the ATS team found his location and ascertained his identity, with the help of local police, they raided his workplace and nabbed him,” said Gangwar, adding that the ATS team will hand him over to NIA after further questioning.

Addressing media persons, Gangwar said there is no case lodged against him in any police station.

Earlier on March 17, the Bihar ATS also arrested another alleged PFI member who was handed over to the NIA.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

