PNB organises campaign in Patna for extending credit facility

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Patna circle, organised a ‘meet and greet’ campaign to provide credit facilities to doctors, firms related to healthcare services, traders and small industries.

Addressing the customers on Monday, zonal manager Sanjay Kandpal stressed on credit requirements to overcome Covid-19-triggered business loss. He said, “As unlock process has begun in the state and business activities are getting back to normal, demand for credit is expected to increase for braving the loss suffered by businesses.”

Underlining the importance of micro, small and medium enterprises in employment generation and economy, Patna circle head Abhijit Sinha said, “Our bank is making all efforts to provide credit facility to MSME sector according to the guidelines and it will continue in the future as well.”

The campaign will conclude on July 31.