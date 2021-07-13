Home / Cities / Patna News / PNB organises campaign in Patna for extending credit facility
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

PNB organises campaign in Patna for extending credit facility

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Patna circle, organised a ‘meet and greet’ campaign to provide credit facilities to doctors, firms related to healthcare services, traders and small industries
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 09:58 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB), Patna circle, organised a ‘meet and greet’ campaign to provide credit facilities to doctors, firms related to healthcare services, traders and small industries.

Addressing the customers on Monday, zonal manager Sanjay Kandpal stressed on credit requirements to overcome Covid-19-triggered business loss. He said, “As unlock process has begun in the state and business activities are getting back to normal, demand for credit is expected to increase for braving the loss suffered by businesses.”

Underlining the importance of micro, small and medium enterprises in employment generation and economy, Patna circle head Abhijit Sinha said, “Our bank is making all efforts to provide credit facility to MSME sector according to the guidelines and it will continue in the future as well.”

The campaign will conclude on July 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.