Police officer’s son abducted for ransom
Son of a police officer was kidnapped from Naugachhia in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district Monday night and abductors have demanded ₹45 lakh for his safe release, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, Rohit Kumar, 22, is son of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kedar Kunwar, who is currently posted at Sitamarhi.
A case was registered on Wednesday with Bihpur police station in Naugachhia, a police district, on the statement of Rohit’s mother Ranju Devi.
Raj Kumar Singh, station house officer of Bihpur police station, said an FIR (first information report) has been registered against unidentified people under sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made in the case so far, he said.
According to the FIR, Rohit, a native of Sonbarsha village, left his home around 9 pm to attend a feast. After two hours, his sister received an audio message wherein he informed her that he has been abducted by someone and brought to Jamui. Later, Raohit’s sister received another audio message in which abductors demanded ₹45 lakh for his safe release and threatened to kill him if they failed to pay. The abductors said they would get in touch later and specify the place where the ransom amount would be paid.
Naugachhia superintendent of police Sushant Kumar Saroj said, “Rohit’s friends and others near his residence are being questioned to get clues about his kidnappers. The police have also asked the family if they suspect anyone. We have dispatched several police teams to trace the youth.”
