Home / Cities / Patna News / Police officer’s son abducted for ransom
patna news

Police officer’s son abducted for ransom

Son of a police officer was kidnapped from Naugachhia in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district Monday night and abductors have demanded 45 lakh for his safe release, police said on Wednesday.
The abductors have demanded a ransom of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 lakh for safe release. (Picture for representation)
The abductors have demanded a ransom of 45 lakh for safe release. (Picture for representation)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Son of a police officer was kidnapped from Naugachhia in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district Monday night and abductors have demanded 45 lakh for his safe release, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Rohit Kumar, 22, is son of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kedar Kunwar, who is currently posted at Sitamarhi.

A case was registered on Wednesday with Bihpur police station in Naugachhia, a police district, on the statement of Rohit’s mother Ranju Devi.

Raj Kumar Singh, station house officer of Bihpur police station, said an FIR (first information report) has been registered against unidentified people under sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made in the case so far, he said.

According to the FIR, Rohit, a native of Sonbarsha village, left his home around 9 pm to attend a feast. After two hours, his sister received an audio message wherein he informed her that he has been abducted by someone and brought to Jamui. Later, Raohit’s sister received another audio message in which abductors demanded 45 lakh for his safe release and threatened to kill him if they failed to pay. The abductors said they would get in touch later and specify the place where the ransom amount would be paid.

Naugachhia superintendent of police Sushant Kumar Saroj said, “Rohit’s friends and others near his residence are being questioned to get clues about his kidnappers. The police have also asked the family if they suspect anyone. We have dispatched several police teams to trace the youth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out