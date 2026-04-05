Process for next govt after Nitish’s RS oath on April 10: Bihar BJP chief

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Rajya Sabha member on April 10 and the process for the new government formation would begin after that, said Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saroigi, adding that Nitish will be part of the consulting process. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi with Bihar deputychief minister Samrat Choudhary. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“Nitish Kumar has been elected to the Rajya Sabha and April 10 is fixed for his oath. After that the central leadership of BJP and the NDA will elect its leader. Nitish Kumar will also be part of the process,” he told media persons.

On Wednesday, the cabinet meeting has also been called. It could be the last meeting of the Nitish cabinet. Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30, while he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. He is to leave for Delhi on April 9.

“Now that he has resigned from the Legislative Council and would take oath in the Rajya Sabha, a new government will be formed once he resigns as CM, which will happen on his return from Delhi,” said a senior BJP leader.

He said that Nitish Kunar has taken a decision and that is respected as well as accepted by all, as he is the one who has transformed Bihar and he is the one who decided to go the Upper House after serving the state for two decades.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha tried to play down the speculations about the next CM. “Bihar has an NDA government and it will continue to have an NDA government. In NDA there is no elder or younger brother. A brother is a brother,” he said, refusing to getting drawn into the CM race.

However, there is still no clarity on who would succeed Nitish Kumar. “The decision will be taken when the time comes and the position falls vacant. The process is known to all. Once he resigns the process for the new government formation will get underway. There is no need to hurry things up as Bihar will continue to have an NDA government,” he added.

As far as Nitish Kunar is concerned, he has been engaged with his usual daily routine, visiting various parts of the state on a daily basis to review development work.Even on Sunday, he was in Valmikinagar to Inaugurate development and tourism projects.

“Nitish Kumar walks the talk. His passion for Bihar is what has helped the state come this far. So, he is busy with his work, reviewing development work, announcing new ones and inaugurating completed ones. There is nothing new in it. That has been his style of functioning and he is doing just that. He is not the one to waste time,” said parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

However, with the end of Nitish era in Bihar, there is one thing clear that finding his successor will not be easy simply because of the big line he has drawn both in terms of successful running a coalition for two decades and basic development that remained elusive to the state for a long time.