Protest against Bihar order suggesting protestors could be blacklisted

Opposition in Bihar has begun to protest against the move to strictly enforce police verification for issuance of character certificates for obtaining government jobs and contracts as it threatens to blacklist those involved in road blockades, protests etc.

The row broke out following a directive from Bihar police headquarters, asking all station house officers (SHOs) to issue police verification report (PVR) for character certificate within stipulated period.

The directive states that in the PVR, police must mention the criminal history of those who apply for a character certificate. If the person is found to be charge sheeted and convicted by any court, the SHOs will mention details in the format.

It also says that while the charge sheeted persons will not be entitled to PVR, those involved in road blockade, protests etc, can also be debarred from government tenders and jobs. The PVR has made it mandatory to get character certificates from the state police.

Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted against the order to say if a person uses his democratic right to protest against the ruling dispensation, he will be denied a job.

A senior police official said all the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding process for construction of bus stands and vegetable markets, would have to obtain character certificates from the state police.

The police official also claimed that for contractors, engaged in government’s work, the norm of obtaining a character certificate had been in vogue in the state for long. “It will, however, be implemented strictly now,” he added.

“Workers, associated with the contractors or private firms awarded government contracts, will also have to submit character certificates. They will be issued identity cards later,” he added.

The order also says that if any person is found innocent during investigation or trial in the court, their case history will not be required to be filled in the PVR format.