Protest against Bihar order suggesting protestors could be blacklisted
- All the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding for construction of bus stands, vegetable markets, would have to obtain a character certificate from the state police.
Opposition in Bihar has begun to protest against the move to strictly enforce police verification for issuance of character certificates for obtaining government jobs and contracts as it threatens to blacklist those involved in road blockades, protests etc.
The row broke out following a directive from Bihar police headquarters, asking all station house officers (SHOs) to issue police verification report (PVR) for character certificate within stipulated period.
The directive states that in the PVR, police must mention the criminal history of those who apply for a character certificate. If the person is found to be charge sheeted and convicted by any court, the SHOs will mention details in the format.
It also says that while the charge sheeted persons will not be entitled to PVR, those involved in road blockade, protests etc, can also be debarred from government tenders and jobs. The PVR has made it mandatory to get character certificates from the state police.
Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted against the order to say if a person uses his democratic right to protest against the ruling dispensation, he will be denied a job.
A senior police official said all the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding process for construction of bus stands and vegetable markets, would have to obtain character certificates from the state police.
The police official also claimed that for contractors, engaged in government’s work, the norm of obtaining a character certificate had been in vogue in the state for long. “It will, however, be implemented strictly now,” he added.
Also Read:‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs
“Workers, associated with the contractors or private firms awarded government contracts, will also have to submit character certificates. They will be issued identity cards later,” he added.
The order also says that if any person is found innocent during investigation or trial in the court, their case history will not be required to be filled in the PVR format.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish fulfils poll promise, hikes cash incentive for girl students in Bihar
- The cash incentives will benefit about 3.50 lakh girls taking intermediate examinations and around 80,000 girls enrolled in different colleges in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest against Bihar order suggesting protestors could be blacklisted
- All the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding for construction of bus stands, vegetable markets, would have to obtain a character certificate from the state police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs
- Bihar chief of the AIMIM said that the party MLAs want development of the Seemanchal region either by hook or by crook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd round of meeting between Nitish Kumar, RLSP chief leaves everyone guessing
- The JD(U), which gave a below-par performance in the assembly elections last year, is exploring all options to expand its number and base.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passport applicants in Bihar drop by half as Covid-19 hits movement abroad
- Three districts that topped the chart with respect to the number of applications for the past few years, witnessed almost half the number of passport seekers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor
- The convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar teachers’ appointment probe: Onus now on teachers to prove bona fides
- The alternative mechanism puts the onus of verification of documents on the teachers, that too, 10-15 years after they joined service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department
- Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices
- The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party
- The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD plans to contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Yadav’s Patna visit raises hopes
- A senior BJP leader said that the matter would be amicably resolved soon as it was in the interest of all NDA allies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s ‘Pakadua Vivah’: A tradition still prevalent among upper castes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox