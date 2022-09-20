Protests erupt after businessman gunned down in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Protests erupted in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday after a real estate businessman was allegedly shot dead by unidentified men for refusing to pay extortion money on Monday evening, police said.

This is the second such killing incident in the district in a span of five days. On September 14, a silk trader was alleged killed at KB Lal Road under the limits of Nathnagar police station in Bhagalpur, police said.

Angry over the spurt in crime, traders along with locals observed a bandh blocking main roads for hours, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at Qutubganj road, barely 100 meter from the Babarganj police station when the deceased, identified as Amrendra Kumar Singh, was returning home from the market.

“As soon as he reached the outskirts of his locality three to four unidentified men fired at him. He received four bullet injuries and was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead,” police said.

Manas Singh, son of the deceased, alleged that there was a nexus between miscreants and local police. He claimed that on June 3, a criminal, identified as Karu alias Ajit Yadav, indiscriminately fired at their house. “My father lodged a complaint against him but the police did not take any action. He had recently done a deal of a five katha land over which some local criminals led by Karu demanded extortion money of ₹25 lakh. Three more identified criminals were also involved,” Manas said.

Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram said that a special investigation team has been formed to nab the culprits. “The station house officer (SHO) of Babarganj police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty,” the SSP said.

