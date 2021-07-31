PU to begin admission process from Sunday, no entrance exam this year

Patna University (PU) is all set to begin the admission process for the new academic session 2021-22 from Sunday. Considering the pandemic-triggered circumstances, the varsity has decided to do away with the entrance test as holding an exam for thousands of students would not be feasible.

The last date for filling online admission form is August 20. PU officials said applicants will have to pay ₹1,100 for filling the admission form.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said, “Details regarding online admission process in undergraduate (UG) courses will be uploaded on www.patnauniversity.ac.in on Sunday. Admission to UG courses will be done based on marks obtained by applicants in Class 12. The entrance exam has been eliminated only for the current session due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“In a first, the varsity has resorted to the university management information system (UMIS) this year for facilitating centralised admission process at all constituent colleges. Candidates will get a chance to select multiple preferences for colleges and courses without paying additional charges. The new system is likely to expedite the admission and counselling process. We are hopeful to commence classes for the new academic session on time”, he said.

Meanwhile, students aspiring to take admission in PU evoked mixed responses on scarping of entrance exam.

Rahul Kumar, who is aspiring to pursue BSc, said, “The varsity should take out merit list for state board and CBSE students separately due to huge difference between exam and evaluation pattern of both boards. CBSE students have fetched high scores than state board students. In such circumstances, a handful of state board students will get admission in PU.”

Deepak Singh, a CBSE Class 12 pass out, said, “Entrance exam gives fair and uniform opportunity to all students irrespective of their previous background. Mediocre students are likely to suffer as they might not get admission to reputed colleges. I have scored 70%. My chances of getting admission in PU is low if cut off marks remain high.”

PWC reopens admission portal till August 10

Patna Women’s College (PWC) has decided to re-open the admission portal for UG courses from Sunday to August 10.

“Interested students can fill online admission forms for various vocational and conventional UG courses. The offline entrance exam will be held on August 14”, said a college official.

About the process

Last date for filling online admission form: August 20

Form filling fees: ₹1,100

For further details: www.patnauniversity.ac.in