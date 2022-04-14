Purvanchal Expressway to enter Bihar, link Patna, Bhagalpur: Minister
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will look into the scope of extending the length of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh from Buxar to Bhagalpur in Bihar, state’s road construction minister Nitin Nabin said on Thursday.
Nabin, who met secretary of the union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) Giridhar Aramane in Delhi on Wednesday, told reporters that the work on the project to extend the six-lane Lucknow-Ghazipur Expressway, known as Purvanchal Expressway, up to Bhagalpur in Bihar via Buxar and Patna would start once the NHAI submitted its detailed project report (DPR) after the procedural formalities.
NHAI has been asked to submit the possible alignment of the greenfield project along with feasibility to the Bihar’s road construction department (RCD) for the go-ahead, he said.
Nabin said the ministry had also assured to launch work on nine NHAI road projects, costing ₹12,000 crore, in different parts of Bihar to ease road travel. “The secretary assured is that work on these projects, pending for the many months, would start by June-end,” he said.
The NHAI projects in Bihar, waiting for the commissioning of work on ground, include Danapur-Bihta elevated road (19.38 km), Adanwari-Manikpur (40km), Manikpur-Sahebganj (42.80km), Sahebganj-Areraj (39.64 km), Siwan-Masrakh (51.85 km), Bahadurganj-Kishanganj (23.08km), all four-lane roads, besides Sherpur-Dighwara Ganga bridge (15 km with approach), Chorma-Bargania (37.03 km) and Saharsa-Umagaon (38.54 km). The last two projects are of two lanes.
“Land acquisition process for all these projects are in final stages,” said the minister, adding that the MoRTH has also agreed to expedite the process of execution of two projects, four-laning of Patna-Koilwar section of NH 30 (33.25 km) and development of Rampur-Khajuria-Kesaria (58 km) road, which were included under the PM’s package for Bihar.
-
Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck. While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
-
Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar's total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said. N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
-
Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted
The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15. A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice.
-
10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane
A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. Ayush's ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.
-
Ambedkar a great national hero, thought about entire society: Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a great national hero who thought about the entire society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Ambedkar's by serving the people constantly and ensuring that everyone gets equal rights, she said. Smriti Irani was expressing her views at a seminar at the Kashi region BJP office on Ambedkar's birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics