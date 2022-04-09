Pvt security guards, arms licences from J&K under police lens
The arrest of two persons carrying a modified rifle, a pump gun, pistol, revolver and 27 live cartridges from Danapur police station on Friday morning snowballed into a big issue on Saturday, when the police detected indiscriminate use of firearms licences procured from Jammu & Kashmir by people working as private body guards of men with political clout.
“We got information that RJD MLA Reetlal Yadav was moving around with two private security guards. Upon verification, it was found that both the guards, Bheem Prasad and Vijay Prasad Yadav, possessed double-barrel gun, a pistol and a revolver. They were arrested and their weapons seized. The licenses for weapons had been issued by additional district magistrate (ADM) of Udhampur in J&K for self-protection, but they were using it as a private security guard without any permission. It is against the provisions under the Arms Act. None of the two licences is registered in Patna,” said Danapur assistant superintendent of police (ASP) AbhinavDheeman.
The ASP said the police had launched a drive to check the growing use of private security guards. “For MLAs, there is already a provision of three security guards and Yadav has also been provided that,” he said.
Patna senior SP MS Dhillon said there are well-defined rules for use of private security guards. “They can be procured only from government registered agencies, as the police have their record. It is also mentioned on the licence of weapons about their use by private security guards. We had got specific inputs about some people using firearms and private security guards in Danapur to show their clout. Some of the licences have also been found to have lapsed. The drive will continue,” he said.
The SSP said the arrest of three persons with firearms while sailing on a boat in the Ganga was the trigger for the drive. The police had to chase the motorized boat carrying eight persons, including three with arms, to catch them.
Patna district magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh said two persons with arms , Sanjit and Alakh, were private bodyguards of Raju Jaiswal, who is sad to be an aspiring candidate for the election of vice-chairman for Danapur Nagar Parishad. “The rifle licence was found to be issued, again, from Udhampur. The gun had been issued in the name of Sweta Raj, wife of Raju Jaiswal. The arms licence of Sanjit and Sweta were also issued from Jammu and Kashmir, but their unique identification number was not found on the national portal concerned,” he said.
A police officer said that use of private security guards has grown manifold, as they could be seen with political leaders, builders, contractors etc. to show their influence in public. “This also leads to fear psychosis among general masses, as there have been instances of private security guards using their unnecessary influence,” he said, adding that a big racket has been involved in the fake arms licence racket across the state.
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
Three teens dead after consuming poison in Aurangabad, three others hospitalized
Three teenage girls died after six friends consumed poison together on Friday in Bihar's Aurangabad. According to the information, all the friends had gone out of the village towards the pond in the evening, after which they consumed poison in the field. After some time, their condition started deteriorating when a few villagers saw them. The three deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari, Kajal Kumari, and Anisha Kumari.
INS Vikrant fund case: Kirit Somaiya, Neil skip summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil skipped summons issued by the police in connection with a cheating case against them for allegedly misappropriating over ₹57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. Apprehending arrest in the case, the father-son duo has moved the Mumbai sessions court for anticipatory bail. Their plea is slated to come up for hearing on Monday, April 11.
Union minister meets Raj Thackeray
Mumbai In an overture that is seen as taking the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party, union minister of state Raosaheb Patil Danve met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday. The meeting took place at Thackeray's residence 'Shivteertha' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Danve also gave Raj a model of a railway engine, which is the MNS symbol.
