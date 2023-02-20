RCD plans development of roadside amenities along Lok Nayak Ganga path, invites EoI

PATNA: The Bihar government is all set to develop the riverfront along the northern side of Lok Nayak Ganga Path—the four-lane expressway on the southern bank of river Ganga—and other roadside amenities to pull the crowd for business activities, fun-frolicking and marketing, besides sporting activities, said officials familiar with the development.

According to officials, the road construction department (RCD) has floated the expression of interest (EoI) from expert consultants to prepare the master plan for a green corridor that envisages the development of roadside amenities, which includes a multi-level parking, a shopping mall, stadium, cycling track, theme park, etc.

“The department’s plan to develop the green corridor in consultation with other departments, including the urban development and housing department (UDHD), was finalised at a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also in charge of RCD and the UDHD,” said a senior officer.

“Interested firms have been invited to submit their bids for the development of the Master Plan till March 11. The selected company would be asked to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), which will have structural components from sports, and tourism, besides UDHD and RCD,” said the official.

As finalised during the meeting held with the deputy CM, it was decided that roadside amenities would be developed the length of six kilometres from Digha end to AN Sinha institute. “We have proposed to build the amenities in the width of around 800 metres. Theme parks, development of water bodies for sports and boating, and other landscaping are some of the major constructions the department is working on,” said the official, familiar with the development.

In keeping with the regular rush of visitors on the weekends, Tejashwi had already asked the RCD officials to develop the amenities along the Lok Nayak Ganga Path or the Ganga Driveway in six different segments to attract crowds of different ages.

The department is constructing the 21-km-long expressway from Digha to Deedarganj at the cost of around ₹4,000 crores to reduce congestion on the busy Ashok Rajpath, which houses Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Patna University and the Takht Harmandir Saheb. A sewerage treatment plant is also being built near the Ganga Path to prevent the discharge of untreated water in the river, an official said.

