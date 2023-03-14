RJD leader abducted from Bihar’s Saran; video goes viral

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Sunil Rai, who had contested as an independent candidate from Chhapra assembly seat, was allegedly kidnapped when he went outside from his house located at Sadha village of Muffasil police station area in Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday morning. A CCTV video, which went viral on social media, showed five-six men forcibly overpowering him and taking him away in a white luxury car. The alleged abduction incident occurred around 4.34 am on Tuesday. (Video grab)

The incident occurred around 4.34 am. On getting information, a police team led by the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station reached the spot and recovered Rai’s damaged cell phone.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Rai was abducted over a property/land related dispute. He is currently involved in real estate business. A complaint was registered on the suspected abduction against unidentified miscreants. A special team of the Saran police has interrogated Rai’s relatives and families in his neighborhood, said a police officer familiar with the matter.

Police suspects that some persons known to Rai had called him on the pretext of meeting him on the outskirt of the village. However, when Rai reached the site, the miscreants took hold of him and forced him into the luxury car.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Mangla said that he has constituted a special investigation team (SIT), which has examined CCTV video clips and call data records to trace the abducted person.

