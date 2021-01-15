Sanitation worker, driver to be first in Bihar to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Amit Kumar, an ambulance driver at the IGIMS, would be the second to be vaccinated.
Ram Babu, a sanitation worker from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) would be the first among 4,64,160 healthcare workers in Bihar to take the first shot of vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the inaugural day of the vaccination Saturday.
Introducing him to the media at a presser on the eve of the launch of the vaccination programme, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said Babu would receive the vaccine’s first dose in the state in front of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the IGIMS. Amit Kumar, an ambulance driver at the IGIMS, would be the second to be vaccinated, he added.
The government has planned to vaccinate those above 50 years of age, having no co-morbidity, on the inaugural day of the vaccination.
A total 300 session sites (vaccination centres), of which 259 were public sector institutions and 41 private, had been selected for vaccination on the inaugural day, said Pandey. The government would gradually scale up the number of session sites, but vaccination would be restricted to 100 beneficiaries per team at a session site.
Also read: 'Seek approval before initiating action against poll officials' - EC tells states
Pandey urged the media to help dispel any myth surrounding the two vaccines — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
“Both the vaccines have passed all international safety standards of trial and they are absolutely safe. It's a matter of pride for India to have its own vaccine,” said Pandey.
He also urged beneficiaries not to become complacent after taking the first shot of the vaccine. A recipient who had taken the first shot will have to continue to maintain social distance, wear mask and continue handwashing habit. Antibody will develop after 14 days of taking the second shot of the vaccine. The gap between the two shots will be 28 days, added Pandey.
The minister, however, evaded a direct response to the query whether beneficiaries could choose between Covishield and Covaxin, saying those who get the first shot of a particular vaccine would get its second shot as well on the 28th day. He assured the state had sufficient vaccines for its healthcare workers, to begin with.
Earlier, Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, said those who do not enrol on the CoWin portal would not be vaccinated.
He said frontline workers, comprising police and armed forces personnel, home guards, prisons staff, volunteers of disaster management department, civil defence, organisational and municipal workers, including outsourced municipal staff, could register on the CoWin portal till January 25. Their vaccination would be taken up in the second round.
Prioritised population of 50 years and above or those younger than 50 years with co-morbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, lung disease, etc., would have to self-register when the portal opens later, added Amrit.
Giving a lowdown of the vaccination programme, which the government had meticulously planned, Amrit said syringes and vials would be properly disposed through the common bio-waste treatment facility (CBWTF) after vaccination.
Fifteen districts were attached to the CBWTF facility at Muzaffarpur, 11 districts with the facility at Bhagalpur, six at Gaya and the remaining six districts with the facility at the IGIMS, Patna.
He said vaccination would be done four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — in the state, excluding holidays.
Amrit reiterated the need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation worker, driver to be first in Bihar to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Amit Kumar, an ambulance driver at the IGIMS, would be the second to be vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition
- Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 held in Bihar for gang raping minor, damaging her eyes, survivor critical
- The survivor was gang raped and her eyes were damaged by the accused so that she is not able to identify the culprits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st bird festival at Nagi- Nakti bird sanctuaries in Bihar to start from Jan 15
- Nagi-Nakti bird sanctuary has been selected for this event because of its uniqueness. Apart from the dense deciduous forests, moram land and variety of birds and animals, there’s unique rock formation in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Branded liquor worth ₹90 lakh, smuggled to Bihar as mustard oil, seized
- The police searched the truck and were shocked to see that over 500 cartons of branded liquor were being smuggled under the name of mustard oil brands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing like a government in Bihar, no expectations from the administration: RJD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo's Patna airport manager shot dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination centres in Bihar to have webcast facility
- The arrangement has to be done for monitoring purpose at government session sites which are vaccination centres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar GA to boycott assembly if budget session is curtailed, says Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will boycott assembly session if it is truncated: Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umesh Kushwaha appointed as new Bihar chief of JDU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delay in deciding distribution of seats cost JD(U) in polls: Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4.62 lakh healthcare professionals registered on CoWIN portal in Bihar: official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oldest lioness dies of cardiac arrest in Patna zoo
- Urvashi was brought to Patna zoo in 2004 from Bokaro. Authorities said she had almost completed her life span and had turned toothless and inactive about two years back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Random bird deaths trigger Bird Flu concerns in Patna, authorities cautious
- Meanwhile, the Patna zoo has intensified safety measures to prevent infection among birds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox