'Seek approval before initiating action against poll officials': EC tells states
- The EC said that the victimisation creates an atmosphere of fear that conveys to the upright, steadfast and sincere officers that they can be “taken to task anytime”.
The Election Commission on Friday said that states and union territories will need its approval before initiating disciplinary action against poll officials to ensure free, fair, impartial and fearless elections.
The Commission, in a statement marked to the cabinet secretary, chief secretaries, secretary of department of personnel and training and chief electoral officials, said that election officials faced motivated harassment and victimisation post the elections.
“The Commission has noted some instances of victimisation of chief electoral officers (CEOs), additional/joint/deputy/assistant CEOs in the post-election period,” the statement said. “Many a time, they are targeted for political vendetta by charging them with disciplinary cases on flimsy grounds for their earlier tenures in the state government after the completion of their tenure.”
The Commission added that the victimisation creates an atmosphere of fear that conveys to the upright, steadfast and sincere officers that they can be “taken to task anytime”.
Also read: Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19
“In such a scenario, these officers are not only demotivated but also their morale is greatly reduced, which severely affects their effort to ensure free and fair elections,” the statement said. “Left to go unfettered, it causes a situation where officials are reluctant to join as CEOs and those inducted face the uncertainty of fair treatment in the post-election phase.”
It added that the Supreme Court has upheld that while action cannot be initiated by the state/UT governments on election duty, the government cannot ignore the advice to act against errant officials. The disciplinary authority for the officials is the Commission, as per the DoPT's instructions.
“The Election Commission is of the view that positive protection to officials from motivated harassment, to enable the conduct of free, fair, impartial and fearless elections is necessary,” it said.
It has directed the governments to obtain prior approval before initiating any disciplinary action against chief electoral officers (CEO) and other officers unto the joint chief electoral officer during their tenure and up to one year from its expiry.
“The government shall also not reduce the facilities, such as vehicle, security and other facilities and amenities, provided to the CEO for proper discharge of duties,” the Commission stated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi air in toxic zone, could get worse today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ninth round of farm talks inconclusive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala earmarks fund for mental health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-CM accuses ruling Meghalaya govt of encouraging illegal coal mining
- Sangma said the mineral, weighing truckloads, which were dumped in a scattered manner, were being tallied.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smuggled Nepalese cigarette brand dominates border areas of Uttarakhand
- ‘Khukuri’ a brand of Nepalese cigarette has captured the market in the border areas of US Nagar, Champawat and Pithoragarh. Over 90% of smokers prefer to purchase and smoke this not due to taste but its cheap prices, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam village sets example, holds fake buffalo fight to uphold SC ban
- In 2016, the Supreme Court had placed a ban on animal fights during religious and cultural festivals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After protests, Goa CM announces relocation of IIT project from Melaulim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket was running since 2018, finds probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Construction work on New Parliament begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai logs AQI of 190, breathes cleanest air so far this year
- Air quality had remained in the poor to very poor category since the beginning of January owing to low temperatures. On January 8, the AQI was the worst at 317 (very poor) for this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP Satabdi Roy voices dissent, Abhishek Banerjee steps in to solve crisis
- For the first time, TMC’s youth unit president and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee stepped in to solve the crisis. He sent party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to bring Roy to his office on Camac Street in south Kolkata and held a two-hour meeting on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman sanitation worker to get first vaccine jab in Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Covid-19 vaccine mandatory?: All your FAQs about vaccination drive answered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal BJP leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discuss poll preparedness
- To meet Shah’s target of winning more than 200 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats in 2021, the BJP has put together its biggest election machinery in the eastern state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ladakh soldiers among first set of army personnel to get Covid-19 vaccine
- More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have reached Ladakh of which around 4,000 have been earmarked for armed forces personnel to protect them from Covid-19, the officials said speaking on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox