Saran hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 11
The death toll in the suspected hooch tragedy in Saran district of “dry” Bihar’s climbed to 11 on Friday, with eight more people dying since Thursday night, police said.
Saran district magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena confirmed 11 deaths and conceded that consumption of spurious liquor could have been the reason. “The trail of liquor smuggling to the area is being established. The station house officer (SHO) of Maker police station, Niraj Mishra, and chowkidar of Phulwaria Bhatha village have been suspended for liquor smuggling/selling under their jurisdiction,” he said.
According to district officials, 15 others were undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and the district hospital at Chapra.
There has been a total of 25 suspected hooch deaths in Saran alone this year so far.
Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar said several persons have been detained in connection with the latest incident. “We have urged villagers to report fearlessly about liquor smuggling. No innocent will be harassed,” he said.
Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.
According to data released by the state police headquarters, altogether 73, 413 people were arrested between January and July this year for violating the ban. Police have lodged 52,770 FIRs in the last seven months and seized over 18 lakh litres of countrymade and foreign liquor and impounded more than 9, 000 vehicles used for smuggling liquor.
-
UNESCO tag for British-era astronomical lab turns focus on Aryabhata trail in Bihar
Days after the astronomical observatory at the LS College in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was included in UNESCO list of Important Endangered Heritage Observatories of the World, there is a growing chorus among heritage enthusiasts to conserve and revive Taregana, a settlement 30 kilometres south of the state capital where the ancient astronomer and mathematician, Aryabhata, is believed to have set up Aryabhata's observatory. Things, however, didn't move thereafter.
-
Uttarakhand HC orders environmental audit before opening 30 peaks to tourists
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand high court has directed the state government to conduct an environmental audit of 30 Himalayan peaks and 10 trails before opening them for mountaineers and tourists. Last month, the state government decided to open 30 new peaks and 10 trails for mountaineers and tourists, following the Centre's decision in August 2019 to open up 137 Himalayan peaks in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
-
4 arrested for kidnapping businessman from Dombivli, demanding ransom of ₹50 lakh
The Dombivli Manpada police arrested four accused for abducting a plywood businessman from The victim, Himmat Nahar, 45's shop in Dombivli and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh on August 3. The accused held him in one of the villages in Shahapur, the police rescued him from there and arrested the accused. One of the accused, Sanjay Vishwakarma, 39 knew Nahar as the two had done business earlier. He told Nahar that since he did not have cash, he would get it from an ATM.
-
Arpita Mukherjee's life under threat; food, water must be tested: ED in court
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee's life is under threat and her food and water need to be tested first and then should be given," said the Enforcement Directorate told the Special PMLA court on Friday. Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee on a prayer by the ED.
-
Despite accidents and deaths, roads continue to be in bad shape in Thane district
Even after five commuters lost their lives in Thane district because of the bad condition of the roads, there has been no improvement. Since the onset of the monsoon this year, the district has witnessed five deaths due to potholes or bad roads. These include one on the Kajupada stretch of Ghodbunder and two along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The story is the same along the other stretches.
