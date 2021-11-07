Home / Cities / Patna News / SHO shot at in Gaya, six held
patna news

SHO shot at in Gaya, six held

The incident happened when a group of people were returning after immersing an idol of Goddess Laxmi. An altercation ensued when the police asked them to lower the volume of loud music being played in the procession. Soon, miscreants began pelting stones at the police and one of them opened fire
Two SAP(Special Auxiliary Police) jawans received head injuries during the stone pelting and have been admitted to a hospital (Representational image)
Two SAP(Special Auxiliary Police) jawans received head injuries during the stone pelting and have been admitted to a hospital (Representational image)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Copy Link
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

Six persons were arrested in Bihar’s Gaya on Sunday in connection with the attack on police on Saturday that left three policemen injured, including an officer who sustained bullet injuries, police said.

According to police, the incident happened when a group of people were returning after immersing an idol of Goddess Laxmi. An altercation ensued when the police asked them to lower the volume of loud music being played in the procession. Soon, miscreants began pelting stones at the police and one of them opened fire.

Ajay Kumar (45), station house officer of Tanakuppa police station, was hit by two bullets on the leg and has been admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital, police said.

Two SAP(Special Auxiliary Police) jawans, Krishnanandan Sharma and Shashi Neelam, received head injuries during the stone pelting and have been admitted to a hospital.

Senior superintendent of police Aditya Kumar, who confirmed the arrests, said adequate police force has been deployed in the area and raids were under way to arrest other culprits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out