SHO shot at in Gaya, six held

Six persons were arrested in Bihar’s Gaya on Sunday in connection with the attack on police on Saturday that left three policemen injured, including an officer who sustained bullet injuries, police said.

According to police, the incident happened when a group of people were returning after immersing an idol of Goddess Laxmi. An altercation ensued when the police asked them to lower the volume of loud music being played in the procession. Soon, miscreants began pelting stones at the police and one of them opened fire.

Ajay Kumar (45), station house officer of Tanakuppa police station, was hit by two bullets on the leg and has been admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital, police said.

Two SAP(Special Auxiliary Police) jawans, Krishnanandan Sharma and Shashi Neelam, received head injuries during the stone pelting and have been admitted to a hospital.

Senior superintendent of police Aditya Kumar, who confirmed the arrests, said adequate police force has been deployed in the area and raids were under way to arrest other culprits.