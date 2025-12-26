Sikh devotees take out Nagar Kirtan on Prakash Utsav

Chants of ‘Jo Bole so nihal, sat sri akal’ reverberated through the air as large number of Sikh devotees, comprising men, women and children, participated in the 4-km-long Nagar Kirtan taken out on the occasion of 359th birth anniversary (Prakash Utsav) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj in Patna City on Friday. Colourfully attired devotees participated in the march, which was organised by Takht Sri Harimandir ji Patna Sahib on the second day of the celebrations. Sikh community members take out holy procession on the occasion of Prakash Guruparv on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj in Patna on Friday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The procession started around 2pm from Gaighat Gurudwara and passed through several localities of Patna City, including City Court, Paschim Darwaza, Gurhatta, Khajekalan and Chowk before terminating at the Takht Sahib premises late in the evening. The major attraction of the procession was displayed of ‘Gatka’, a famous martial art form and other breathtaking sword exercises all along the procession by a group from Punjab.

A group of men and children from Punjab and Mumbai presented ‘Shastra Vidya’ of Guru Maharaj, all along the route. Elephants, horses and camels were the main attractions of Nagar Kirtan, with devotional songs playing in the background. Panj Pyare was escorting the Holy Granth.

Students from various schools - Guru Gobind Singh Boys’ School, Guru Gobind Girls’ High School and from various schools from other states also participated in the Kirtan.

Men women and children were seen cleaning the road. Another group was spraying rose water on devotees, while a third group was distributing sweets and chocolates among school students, passers-by and devotees.

Earlier, Nagar Kirtan commenced after the conclusion of the three-day Akhand Paath by Takht Sahib. From early morning, thousands of Sikh devotees recited bhajans and kirtans at Gaighat Gurudwara where the diwan was held.

Takhit Sahib general secretary, Indirajeet Singh said, “A special Kirtan Darbar would be oraginsed, which would continue late in the night. “Several Ragi Jathas from Mumbai and Punjab will recite at Guru Darbar,” he added.

He said the main function would be held on Saturday which the governor, chief minister and several ministers were expected to attend.

Takht committee president Jagjot Singh, senior vice president Lakhwinder Singh, junior vice president Gurvinder Singh, secretary Harvansh Singh, former general secretary Mahendra Pal Singh Dhillon and president of Samaj Seva Kalayan Samiti, Trilok Singh participated in the yatra.

Earlier, CM Nitish Kumar inspected Prakash Punj Malsalami, OP Sah community hall and Kangan ghat tent city and gave necessary instructions related to preparations.

DSP Injured

Traffic DSP-3 Ajit Kumar received minor injuries after a Scorpio SUV from the CM’s convoy hit him. It occurred when he was standing behind the vehicle. The driver reversed the vehicle without looking behind him and the vehicle hit the DSP in which he fell on the ground. A video of the incident went viral on social media. A police officer said the DSP received minor injuries and he was out of danger. “Had the vehicle moved further back, the traffic DSP could lose his life,” he said.