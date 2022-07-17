SIT raids several places in Bihar, UP to nab 22 remaining PFI accused
PATNA: In their quest to arrest the 22 remaining accused members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a special investigation team (SIT) conducted raids at several places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, police said.
The raids come close to the heels after police on June 13 had revealed that three PFI members, including a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector, were arrested from Patna’s Phulwarisharif area on June 10.
According to police sources, the SIT raided various places such as Mohtihari, Madhubani, Araria, Saran, Muzzafarpur, Darbhanga, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh to arrest the remaining 22 accused who are allegedly involved in trying to create religious disharmony among Muslim youth.
“Police raided Motihari in a bid to arrest two PFI members, identified as Mohammad Riyaz alias Babloo and Mohammad Usman. The police have also found a video clip in which they were seen giving training to Muslim youths, aged between 20 years to 30 years,” the sources said.
Police said that during the investigation, it came to light that Mohammad Riyaz was entrusted with documentation of various works. “He was a national-level active member of the PFI. He had played an important role in extending PFI in Motihari,” police said.
Police further said that raids were in Darbhanga on Saturday to nab the general secretary of PFI, identified as Mohammad Sanaullah, after a video of him celebrating the foundation day of PFI in 2021 surfaced. “Raids were conducted at his hideouts but we were unable to trace him,” said a police official.
Raids were also conducted in Nalanda to arrest one Mohammad Samim Akhtar, but he too was missing, police said. “Several cases were lodged against Samim in Nalanda, Katihar, and other districts,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, the police interrogated Mohammad Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jalaluddin after they were sent to two days of police custody.
“Since they are in judicial custody so we cannot share what they revealed during interrogation. Raids are going on to arrest the rest of the accused,” said MS Dhillon, Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP).
The SIT is also planning to get police custody of Mohammad Nuruddin Jangi, an advocate, who was arrested in Lucknow on Saturday. “In the course of the investigation, it came to know that he was appearing on behalf of PFI at various courts in Bihar and New Delhi,” police said.
Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons. They recovered hookah material estimated to be worth Rs 78,300 during the raids on Saturday. During the second raid, Abhay Diwakar Mishra (41), Ashok Kumar Gaud (22), Golu Nihri Ramkumar (22), Bablu Kalu Shaikh (28) and Bharat Uttamla Kamath(49) were booked and material worth Rs 45,000 was seized from them.
MP municipal election result 2022: Check winners list here
The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party won a mayor's post in Singrauli. The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the municipal elections. The AIMIM candidate won the corporator's post in Khandwa city, PTI reported. The win in the civic polls is a boost for the AIMIM ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections which will be held next year. The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is underway.
243 wards of Bengaluru to get by ‘Namma Clinics’ by next month, says CM Bommai
Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru.
Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate
The Campus Front of India organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes.
