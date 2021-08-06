Home / Cities / Patna News / Siwan shooting: No arrest yet, locals protest
Two persons riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj on Thursday (Representative image)
Two persons riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj on Thursday (Representative image)
patna news

Siwan shooting: No arrest yet, locals protest

Local residents on Friday blockaded roads and shouted slogans against the police and forced a shutdown in Maharajganj market
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:53 PM IST

The Siwan police on Friday were yet to make a breakthrough in the case in which two persons riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree at Maharajganj on Thursday, killing two on the spot and leaving two others seriously injured.

Siwan’s superintendent of police Abhinav Kumar said the police were yet to reach any conclusion. “We are probing all angles, including revenge or old enmity. Several teams are working on the case. We hope to crack it soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents on Friday blockaded roads and shouted slogans against the police and forced a shutdown in Maharajganj market.

Councillor Chandrika Ram said people cannot be forced to live in constant fear. “Four people getting shot is a reflection of law and order in the area,” he said.

Family members of Sudama Yadav, who died on the spot after being shot, put his body on road near Rajendra Chowk and disrupted vehicular traffic. They were demanding an ex-gratia of 50 lakh and a government job for his next of kin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.