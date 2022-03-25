Slain RTI activist’s son dies after setting himself afire, jumping off building

BETTIAH: A slain Right to Information (RTI) activist’s 14-year-old son died on Friday a day after he allegedly set himself afire and jumped off a three-storey building at Harshidih in Bihar’s Motihari over alleged delay in justice for his father.

The boy’s grandfather said the teenager took the extreme step after he was denied an appointment for a meeting with East Champaran police superintendent Kumar Ashish. “...[the boy] was upset with delay in justice for his father and sought a meeting with the superintendent to seek it.” He added the boy was angry over his failure in meeting the officer. “Before he could be pacified, he set himself on fire and jumped off the building in a fit of anger.” He added his grandson died during treatment at a hospital in Motihari.

Armed assailants killed the activist, who exposed encroachments on government land, at Harshidih in September last year.

Ashish said he met the complainants till 5 pm on Thursday before leaving for a meeting with the district judge. “Till then there was no information about the arrival or meeting of these people [the activist’s relatives]. When I meet 200 complaints daily and hold public interaction...there is little reason why anyone cannot meet me. We do not turn away any complainant.”

Ashish said the murderers of the activist will not be spared. “Of 26 people accused in the murder...charges against 15 have been found true and seven of them including the shooters have been arrested. We have sought warrants against eight others. The investigation against the remaining 11 accused is underway.”

The activist’s father said police were pressuring him. “I would not budge from what I think. He [the teenager] took the extreme step following denial of justice.” He accused police of trying to shield some of the accused in his son’s murder. “They are well connected and enjoy power.”

The activist’s father and other family members staged a demonstration for the arrest of the remaining murder accused. In October, the activist widow slit her wrist in protest against the delay in the arrest of the murder accused.