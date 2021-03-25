Speaker seeks report on ‘indecency’ with MLAs

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday asked the additional chief secretary (home) and director general of police (DGP) SK Singhal to identify the police officials who resorted to indecent behaviour with the legislators and submit a report in this regard so that action could be taken against them.

With many video clips and pictures of Opposition leaders being dragged and beaten up inside the Assembly premises on March 23 by the police going viral on social media, the Speaker, who was himself held hostage in his chamber at that point of time by the Opposition, took a serious view of it and rang up the top brass of the administration, who were present in the House that day, to seek a report about the alleged manhandling of legislators.

The Speaker said it was the responsibility of all members to uphold the dignity of the House and nobody could be given the liberty to cross the “Lakshman rekha”.

“I have also called for the video footage of that day for a thorough review of the behaviour of the members by the ethics committee for action,” he said.

Sources in the Assembly secretariat said the Speaker was hurt that despite the House running well throughout the Budget session, the second last day came as a big letdown. “Had he been allowed to go to the Assembly, the situation could have been different and the deplorable scenes could have been averted. He appealed to the Opposition leaders to let him move out of his chamber, but it was not allowed and what unfolded thereafter was not acceptable,” he said.

Earlier, when asked if action would be taken against policemen manhandling legislators, as seen in viral video, additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad on Thursday said the police acted with full restraint.

“The Legislative Assembly premises is under the control of the Speaker. The police went there to extend support after direction in this regard. Any inquiry can be done only on the order of the Speaker,” he said.