Special postal covers released to honour and popularise Bihar’s Sikki craft

The famed Sikki grass craft of Bihar, already recognised with Geographical Indication (GI) tag, was honoured on Tuesday with the release of two special postal covers, showcasing its intricate design and beauty.

Two special postal covers titled Artwork made from Sikki grass and Sikki grass product of Bihar, were released by the Darbhanga Postal Division at an event held at the Postal Training Centre in the city. Sikki or Vetiver grass or Khus belongs to Poaceae family and its botanical name is Chrysopogon Zizanioides.

“This comes as a shot in the arm for artisans and cottage industry to upscale its dwindling trade and restore its glory. The inclusion of Sikki grass as a special cover will help generate more awareness about this art from this region,” said Umesh Chandra Prasad, postal superintendent of Darbhanga division.

He said the other objective of this exercise was to be Vocal for Local, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Sikki grass grows abundantly in flood plains of Mithila region and it has cultural significance as well. Women, particularly in rural pockets of Mithila region, have been making handicrafts, using its strong blades, for ages.

Director postal services (northern region) Shankar Prasad said that Sikki Grass was one of the most popular handicrafts in the country. “These products are natural, handcrafted, stylish, attractive and affordable besides being eco-friendly. Sikki products are most immune to pest attacks,” he said.

Special postal covers are brought out to popularise significant themes. The event was attended by a host of officials and art lovers.