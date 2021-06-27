STET 2019 candidates not satisfied over inclusion of previously qualified teachers in 7th pay commission, threaten to move HC

The secondary teachers’ eligibility test (STET) 2019 qualified candidates, who staged a protest last week due to their names not mentioned in the merit list, have expressed dissatisfaction over the state education department’s decision to include previously qualified STET teachers in the 7th phase of the recruitment.

Gaurav Dipanker, state president of BEd Qualified Candidates Struggle Committee, said, “We will move Patna high court on Monday as we are not satisfied with the decision. Our main concern is to get jobs in the current phase of recruitment rather than getting assurance for future recruitment. We are already struggling for three years as we took the exam thrice.”

Meanwhile, TET Shikshak Sangh (TSS) has also come up in support of the protesting candidates.

Amit Vikram, the state convener of TSS, said, “The appointment authorities are entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the merit list, but the Bihar School Examination Board itself declared students included or excluded from the merit list, which was against the laid norms. Besides, marks obtained by candidates in their intermediate, graduation and BEd exam is given weightage during merit list preparation.”

“We urge the government to opt the fair and transparent way of teachers’ recruitment else we would move the high court for seeking justice,” he added

As per a report submitted by the review committee on Saturday, STET certificates issued with effect from February 11, 2011, will remain valid for lifelong as NCTE has asked all states to take necessary actions in terms of validity extension.

“Candidates who have qualified STET exam whether in 2011 or 2019 will be eligible for recruitment in the seventh phase as well as in future recruitments. The appointment authorities constituted under district boards and civic bodies would prepare a merit list for the appointment of teachers,” the report said.

A four-member review committee was constituted on June 22 to assess the cases of candidates who had qualified STET 2011 but their certificates were not being considered valid for the appointment and also those who qualified STET 2019 but their names did not figure on the merit list.