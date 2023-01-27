Home / Cities / Patna News / Stray dog goes on biting spree, attacks 70 people in Bihar's Ara

Stray dog goes on biting spree, attacks 70 people in Bihar's Ara

patna news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 07:31 AM IST

The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog, he said, adding security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas.

The dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas in Bihar's Ara on Wednesday.(Representative image)
The dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas in Bihar's Ara on Wednesday.(Representative image)
PTI |

A stray dog went on a biting spree, attacking 70 people in Ara town of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said that the dog attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas on Wednesday.

Also Read: Don’t make prohibition law amendment matter of ego: SC to Bihar govt

He said all the injured people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The police and civic authorities have intensified the search for the dog, he said, adding security personnel have also been deployed in certain areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
street dog bihar
street dog bihar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out