Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM.
He, however, steered clear of the contentious issues that often bring the BJP and the JD-U face to face.
“The NDA fought 2020 Assembly election on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the mandate was till 2025. There is no vacancy till then,” Modi, who has served as Bihar’s deputy CM for over a decade under Nitish Kumar, said in a series of tweets.
“When Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has categorically said that the NDA government in Bihar would complete its term under Nitish Kumar, all talks about leadership change and BJP taking over the reins in the state are mere lies. Baseless speculations about the chair of CM are unfortunate and this mischief may have had some impact in Bochahan (assembly bypoll) also. The opposition has neither any issue to confront the CM nor the numbers in the House, nor the moral authority given unforgettable memories of the Lalu-robbery regime. It is just trying to create instability by deliberately fanning the issue of leadership change,” Modi said.
BJP and CM Kumar’s JD-U, the two main constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, have openly differed on a number of issues, the latest being BJP’s insistence on implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in states where it’s in power.
In the past, Kumar has rejected any attempt to impose UCC without concurrence from the religious groups, minorities in particular.
Last week too, Modi had rued lack of synergy due to confusion over CM’s chair as the reason behind BJP’s loss in the recent Bochahan bypoll and NDA’s poor performance in elections for 24 the Legislative Council seats in which BJP and JD-U together ended up losing 10 sitting seats, while the RJD was the biggest gainer.
-
BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.
-
UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap
Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.
-
Bihar’s max temp crosses 44°C, hotter days ahead
PATNA People in Bihar continued to reel under scorching heat and hot winds for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with maximum temperature touching 44 Celsius at many places in the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. Patna Meteorological Centre declared heat wave conditions for nine districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Buxar, Vaishali, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada and Nalanda. Meteorologists attributed the prevalence of hot westerlies in the state for heat wave condition.
-
Kashmiri students, held for celebrating Pakistan win, freed from Agra jail
Three Kashmiri students, booked for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory over India in a T20 World Cup match last year, were finally released from Agra's district jail on Monday after they completed all legal formalities. The students were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges, besides other charges, for their act. Jammu Kashmir Students' Association national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami welcomed the release of the Kashmiri students.
-
Raj takes a leaf out of uncle’s book, to try win over Aurangabad
On 1 May, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is gradually taking a turn towards right-wing politics, is scheduled to hold a rally at Aurangabad in Marathwada, around 350 km from Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics