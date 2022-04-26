Home / Cities / Patna News / Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish
patna news

Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM.
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (HT Photo)
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Kumar, Patna

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM.

He, however, steered clear of the contentious issues that often bring the BJP and the JD-U face to face.

“The NDA fought 2020 Assembly election on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the mandate was till 2025. There is no vacancy till then,” Modi, who has served as Bihar’s deputy CM for over a decade under Nitish Kumar, said in a series of tweets.

“When Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has categorically said that the NDA government in Bihar would complete its term under Nitish Kumar, all talks about leadership change and BJP taking over the reins in the state are mere lies. Baseless speculations about the chair of CM are unfortunate and this mischief may have had some impact in Bochahan (assembly bypoll) also. The opposition has neither any issue to confront the CM nor the numbers in the House, nor the moral authority given unforgettable memories of the Lalu-robbery regime. It is just trying to create instability by deliberately fanning the issue of leadership change,” Modi said.

BJP and CM Kumar’s JD-U, the two main constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, have openly differed on a number of issues, the latest being BJP’s insistence on implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in states where it’s in power.

In the past, Kumar has rejected any attempt to impose UCC without concurrence from the religious groups, minorities in particular.

Last week too, Modi had rued lack of synergy due to confusion over CM’s chair as the reason behind BJP’s loss in the recent Bochahan bypoll and NDA’s poor performance in elections for 24 the Legislative Council seats in which BJP and JD-U together ended up losing 10 sitting seats, while the RJD was the biggest gainer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI)

    BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM

    The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.

  • Data available with the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) showed that the UPPCL met only 19000 MW of around 21,000 MW demand resulting in a deficit of 2,000 MW. (Pic for representaion)

    UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap

    Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.

  • The usually bustling Chiraiyatand flyover in Patna wore a deserted look on Tuesday, when the mercury hovered above 44 °Celsius at many places in Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    Bihar’s max temp crosses 44°C, hotter days ahead

    PATNA People in Bihar continued to reel under scorching heat and hot winds for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with maximum temperature touching 44 Celsius at many places in the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. Patna Meteorological Centre declared heat wave conditions for nine districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Buxar, Vaishali, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada and Nalanda. Meteorologists attributed the prevalence of hot westerlies in the state for heat wave condition.

  • The students were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Kashmiri students, held for celebrating Pakistan win, freed from Agra jail

    Three Kashmiri students, booked for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory over India in a T20 World Cup match last year, were finally released from Agra's district jail on Monday after they completed all legal formalities. The students were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges, besides other charges, for their act. Jammu Kashmir Students' Association national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami welcomed the release of the Kashmiri students.

  • In the late 1980s, Bal Thackeray had used Aurangabad as his spring-board to expand the Shiv Sena beyond its traditional zone of influence in Mumbai and Thane (HT PHOTO)

    Raj takes a leaf out of uncle’s book, to try win over Aurangabad

    On 1 May, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is gradually taking a turn towards right-wing politics, is scheduled to hold a rally at Aurangabad in Marathwada, around 350 km from Mumbai.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out