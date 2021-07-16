Home / Cities / Patna News / Teachers’ recruitment: FIRs lodged against recruiting agencies in Bihar
Teachers’ recruitment: FIRs lodged against recruiting agencies in Bihar

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has directed the department officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and take strong action against those involved in irregularities
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:34 PM IST

After postponing counselling for employment in 400 recruiting agencies at the panchayat level, following the detection of irregularities in preparation of merit lists, Bihar’s education department has got FIRs registered in Gayaghat and Paru blocks of Muzaffarpur.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has directed the department officials to conduct a detailed inquiry and take strong action against those involved in irregularities so that there is transparency in the counselling and recruitment process. “Everything is being monitored through live streaming both at the state level as well as the district level to prevent any discrepancy,” the minister said.

The process, in 400 panchayats, was put on hold after the director, primary education, detected anomalies in the merit lists during review. The names of several candidates were missing despite and the merit list was not completed by the deadline. In the 400 panchayats, the process will now continue after irregularities are resolved.

