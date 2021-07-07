Home / Cities / Patna News / Tej Pratap falls ill, better now
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Tej Pratap falls ill, better now

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who complained of body ache and uneasiness on Tuesday night, was now feeling better, his aides said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:05 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who complained of body ache and uneasiness on Tuesday night, was now feeling better, his aides said on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap’s younger brother and leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, had rushed to his Strand Road residence along with doctors on Tuesday night after he complained of illness.

Dr S K Sinha, Yadav’s doctor, told reporters it could be a side effect of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine taken by him last week. “Body ache could have been a side effect. It could also be due to change of weather,” he said.

Yadav brothers had taken the Sputnik-V vaccine on July 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.