Tej Pratap falls ill, better now

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who complained of body ache and uneasiness on Tuesday night, was now feeling better, his aides said on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap’s younger brother and leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, had rushed to his Strand Road residence along with doctors on Tuesday night after he complained of illness.

Dr S K Sinha, Yadav’s doctor, told reporters it could be a side effect of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine taken by him last week. “Body ache could have been a side effect. It could also be due to change of weather,” he said.

Yadav brothers had taken the Sputnik-V vaccine on July 1.