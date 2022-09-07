Tejashwi pays surprise visit to PMCH, finds conditions ‘appalling’
The deputy CM was quite peeved when he found bodies not being sent to the mortuary, patients lying on the verandah and lack of adequate toilet facilities in the wards.
Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also heads the health department, paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College hospital ( PMCH) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and expressed his serious displeasure over the lack of proper facilities and poor attendance of doctors at the premier state-run hospital.
According to PMCH sources, who were not willing to be identified, Yadav visited the hospital around 1 am and first interacted with patients at general wards. He also visited the emergency ward. The deputy CM was quite peeved when he found bodies not being sent to the mortuary, patients lying on the verandah and lack of adequate toilet facilities in the wards.
“We inspected PMCH, Gardiner road hospital and Gardanibagh hospital. Doctors were present in two of the hospitals. The condition of Tata emergency ward in PMCH is worse. I learnt that people come here for treatment from various districts. I wanted to see what the problem is, be it related to the doctors or medicines,” he told ANI after the visit.
A video clip of Yadav’s visit to PMCH in circulation showed him inspecting the doctors’ roster and expressing his displeasure over the absence of senior doctors on night duty. “It is surprising that doctors come at 10 and then remain outside for hours in the name of taking dinner. Ensure that the doctors’ roster is maintained and attendance is proper,” Yadav is heard telling a senior PMCH official.
The deputy CM was also quite displeased at the sight of stray dogs roaming inside the hospital premises. “Whose duty is it to keep out dogs? It is a surprise that dogs roam around the hospital and nobody takes any action,” he is heard telling a security guard.
“There was no senior doctor available. There was no adequate arrangement of medicines. Cleanliness is also missing. Patients are not getting proper facilities. There is carelessness in everything,” he later told reporters.
Yadav said he has directed PMCH superintendent Dr I S Thakur to take remedial measures at the earliest. “ I have asked the PMCH superintendent to take action as it is his responsibility. Our government will plug the loopholes,” he said.
PMCH superintendent could not be reached for comment.
On Wednesday, Yadav held a meeting with civil surgeons of all districts and superintendents of medical college hospitals and issued directives to tone up facilities in the next 60 days, said Sanjay Yadav, his close aide.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
