The Kashmir Files: Rabri attacks govt; RJD leader questions Nitish’s silence

Bihar government’s decision to make movie “The Kashmir Files” tax free has come in for a sharp criticism from the opposition.

Former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi taunted BJP leaders to make movie on Godhra riots as well. “The Kashmir Files will not fill people’s stomach,” she told reporters outside the Legislative Council building. “Movies must also be made on the riots that had ravaged Gujarat after the Godhra train burning,” she said.

“Watching a film does not fill the people’s stomach. It does not give jobs to the unemployed. The ruling dispensation thinks it has fulfilled all its obligations by doling out a few kilograms of foodgrains under welfare schemes,” she said.

RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary also questioned chief minister Nitish Kumar’s silence over the matter. “The BJP has succeeded in having its way by obtaining tax exemption for a film which does little except demonizing one community. This was not expected of Nitish Kumar who belongs to the socialist camp,” Tiwary said.

Meanwhile, the House on Thursday referred to the ethics committee the matter of Rabri Devi allegedly using unparliamentary language against a minister.