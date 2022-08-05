UNESCO tag for British-era astronomical lab turns focus on Aryabhata trail in Bihar
Days after the astronomical observatory at the LS College in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was included in UNESCO list of Important Endangered Heritage Observatories of the World, there is a growing chorus among heritage enthusiasts to conserve and revive Taregana, a settlement 30 kilometres south of the state capital where Aryabhata, the ancient astronomer and mathematician, is believed to have set up his observatory.
Taregana, a name derived from Sanskrit words Tarak Ganana (counting of stars), drew worldwide attention in July 2009 it when the US space agency NASA declared it the most suitable site to witness the total solar eclipse which occurred that year.
Later, the state government made plans to explore and identify the sites in Bihar believed to have been related to Aryabhata — Khagaul, Taregana Dih and Taregana Top — all near Patna, and develop these to create an astro- tourism circuit in the state.
A team of astronomers, archaeologists and historians even visited these three places and submitted a report to the department of science and technology in 2012, according to people familiar with the matter.
The team recommended a gnomon and a statue of the 4th CE astronomer near the Chakradah pond at Khagaul, a museum displaying the replica of the astronomical instruments discussed by Aryabhata in his work Aryabhatiyam and the history of astronomy at the mound at Taregana Dih in Masaurhi subdivision, besides an astronomical park with observatory and telescope to watch stars and planets and tents as accommodation at Taregana Top near Bihta.
Things, however, didn’t move thereafter.
Amitabh Pandey, an amateur astronomer who was asked by the state government to identify the places related to Aryabhata and submit the report, said there was the plan to create astro-tourism circuit in the state. “Almost a decade has elapsed since we made recommendations in this direction to the science and technology department, but things are still in the files,” he said.
“We visited Khagaul. The name itself indicates its connections with Khagol or globe. Here, we discovered some signs of ancient age structures near Chakradah pond. Then we went to Taregana Dih, where we found a mound which was dotted by some mud houses and pieces of ancient age pottery were found in the bricks of the wall. The mound is believed to be site of observatory of Aryabhata,” he said.
Bijoy Kumar Chaudhary, executive director of the Bihar Heritage Development Society, said places like Khagaul and Taregana clearly indicated connections with Aryabhata and his astronomical activities.
Reached for comment, science and technology minister Sumit Kumar Singh said, “Things related to Aryabhata will definitely be developed. Let me go through the files related to these plans.”
-
Uttarakhand HC orders environmental audit before opening 30 peaks to tourists
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand high court has directed the state government to conduct an environmental audit of 30 Himalayan peaks and 10 trails before opening them for mountaineers and tourists. Last month, the state government decided to open 30 new peaks and 10 trails for mountaineers and tourists, following the Centre's decision in August 2019 to open up 137 Himalayan peaks in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
-
4 arrested for kidnapping businessman from Dombivli, demanding ransom of ₹50 lakh
The Dombivli Manpada police arrested four accused for abducting a plywood businessman from The victim, Himmat Nahar, 45's shop in Dombivli and demanding a ransom of ₹50 lakh on August 3. The accused held him in one of the villages in Shahapur, the police rescued him from there and arrested the accused. One of the accused, Sanjay Vishwakarma, 39 knew Nahar as the two had done business earlier. He told Nahar that since he did not have cash, he would get it from an ATM.
-
Arpita Mukherjee's life under threat; food, water must be tested: ED in court
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee's life is under threat and her food and water need to be tested first and then should be given," said the Enforcement Directorate told the Special PMLA court on Friday. Special PMLA court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu granted 14 days' judicial remand of Chatterjee and Mukherjee on a prayer by the ED.
-
Despite accidents and deaths, roads continue to be in bad shape in Thane district
Even after five commuters lost their lives in Thane district because of the bad condition of the roads, there has been no improvement. Since the onset of the monsoon this year, the district has witnessed five deaths due to potholes or bad roads. These include one on the Kajupada stretch of Ghodbunder and two along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The story is the same along the other stretches.
-
Denied honorarium due to participation in kanwar yatra, says Muslim labourer
MEERUT Babu Khan, 52, a Muslim labourer and a devotee of Lord Shiva in Ranchad village of Baghpat district, has been participating in the Kanwar Yatra since 2018. He brings the kanwar from Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to his village, and this year too, he completed the ritual. Babu Khan said he embraces Islam, but respects all religions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics