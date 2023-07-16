4 injured in clash over Anant Singh in Beur jail

A fight allegedly broke out on Sunday between the supporters of former MLA Anant Singh and another group at Beur Central Jail in Bihar leaving at least four people, including a warden and jail staff injured, officials familiar with the matter said. A probe has been ordered into the incident, said the police. Anant Singh is presently serving a 10-year jail sentence in Beur jail under the Arms Act after an AK-47 was recovered from his residence in August 2019 (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

The former MLA is presently serving a 10-year jail sentence in Beur jail under the Arms Act after an AK-47 was recovered from his residence in August 2019.

According to an official, tension prevailed in the Beur jail after the fight, between the two group, during which the jail staff and a warden also sustained injuries when they tried to “bring the situation under control”. Patna senior superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra, however, said that “there was no report of injuries”.

Soon after the incident, the security was increased on the jail premises after deputing additional personnel from the Police Line , the official quoted above said on anonymity. The jail administration has also issued an alert in connection with the incident. SSP Mishra said, “Some additional forces have been sent to Beur jail to increase security. The investigation is going on into the matter. However, there is no report of injuries. The situation is under control.”

Meanwhile, another jail official said that supporters of the former MLA and another group entered into a verbal argument which soon turned violent over some issues.

“When the jail warden and other staff tried to intervene in the matter, they were also thrashed,” said the official.

“Some people including jail employees were reportedly injured during the incident. Soon after the incident, the alarm bell was rung by the jail administration and all prisoners and jail personnel became alert,” he added.

Later, supporters of Anant Singh complained to the jail authorities that the lock of Singh’s ward was opened in the night alleging “there was a conspiracy to kill Singh”.

On being informed, a large number of jail officials, including jailers, assistant jailers, and senior jail officials, sub-divisional police officer, SHOs of several police stations, including inspector general (prison) S K Ashok reached the jail and took stock of the situation.

The IG has ordered a probe into the incident. “Action will be taken against erring personnel if we find negligence,” he added.

