Weekend events you can’t miss in Patna (Feb 27-March 1)

*The comedy of quiet coping Comedian Yash’s performance relies on observational storytelling and conversational rhythm. (YouTube)

Koi Baat Nahi is a Hindi stand-up set by comedian Yash that explores the familiar instinct to soften discomfort with quiet reassurance. Moving through awkward exchanges, professional uncertainty, generational friction and changing friendships, the performance relies on observational storytelling and conversational rhythm.

It prompts the audience to wonder: what truly lies beneath casual dismissal? What are the small adjustments people make to hold life together? Turns out lots of negotiation, compromise and emotional fatigue.

The recurring phrase “Koi baat nahi” shifts from a reflexive comfort to a social script, signalling resilience, deflection and the effort to maintain normalcy amid everyday pressures.

When: February 28, 5.30 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹199

*Tracing the edges of Old Delhi

Anamika Haksar’s Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon is an experimental Hindi feature rooted in the layered lives of Old Delhi’s street communities. It follows four central figures: a pickpocket navigating survival, a street-food vendor negotiating precarity, a factory worker drawn into labour politics, and a heritage-walk guide reflecting on the city’s shifting memory. Blending documentary texture with fiction, dream and lived experience, it assembles fragments of labour, migration and collective voice into a textured portrait of urban margins.

Developed over seven years, it premiered at the 20th Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival in 2018 and was later selected for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier section.

When: Until March 1

Where: House of Variety

Entry: Prices start at ₹100

*An open mic confluence

Resonate is an English-language open mic conceived as a shared performance space where poetry, storytelling, comedy and song unfold within a single, fluid format. Its creative atmosphere draws from a wide arc of influences—echoes of John Lennon’s lyric introspection, Joan Baez’s folk clarity, Bob Marley’s social cadence and Led Zeppelin’s expansive sound, alongside symbolic references to Devi Matangi and Ra, evoking art, rhythm and cosmic imagination. Across shifting tones and tempos, gather for an evening that brings together a mosaic of contemporary spoken and musical expression in English.

When: March 1, 3 pm

Where: The Bifrost Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹59