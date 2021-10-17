Home / Cities / Patna News / Woman dies at IGIMS
patna news

Woman dies at IGIMS

A model, who was allegedly shot at on October 12 in Patna, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at IGIMS on Sunday. (AFP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:31 PM IST
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

A model, who was allegedly shot at on October 12 in Basant Colony under Rajiv Nagar police station, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at IGIMS on Sunday morning, said SHO of Rajivnagar police station Saroj Kumar.

During the investigation, it came to light that the victim, identified as Arti Devi, was in a relationship with one Rajiv Kumar. Police seized a liquor bottle from his home in a raid and sent him to jail. He is also a suspect in Arti’s murder, the SHO said.

An FIR was lodged with Rajivnagar police station on the statement of Arti’s husband Suman Kumar against unidentified criminals.

