Woman jumps off bus in Bihar’s Purnia, says she was being harassed

A 35-year-old woman on Tuesday sustained multiple injuries after she allegedly jumped off a bus in eastern Bihar’s Purnia district, police said. The woman is being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnia

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Aamir Jawaid said the woman was taken to the hospital by a police patrolling team that found her on the Purnia–Siliguri stretch of National Highway 31.

Police said the circumstances around the incident are still unclear. Police said the woman told investigators that she jumped off the bus to escape a group of men who were harassing her but there were inconsistencies in her version.

“The woman is changing her statement and we are verifying her statement from all angles,” said Jawaid.

According to the woman’s initial statement to the police, some passengers misbehaved with her on the bus and when she resisted, “they threatened me of rape”. “To escape rape bid, I jumped off the bus by breaking the window glass,” the woman said. Police said she was a resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The SP said investigators were trying to identify the bus in which the woman was travelling to establish the sequence of events.